Hisense unveils Innovating a Brighter Life theme at CES 2026

January 06, 2026 | 10:50
The company showcased its latest TVs and home appliances under a new consumer-focused innovation theme.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today hosted its CES 2026 press conference under the theme "Innovating a Brighter Life," showcasing its latest advances in display technology and smart home products—focused on more natural color, healthier viewing, and human-centric experiences.

Guided by the theme, Hisense highlighted how long-term, human-centric innovation has translated into sustained global growth and market leadership. In just a few years, Hisense has become one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands, now operating in over 160 countries and ranking No.1 globally in the 100-inch-and-above TV segment and in Laser TVs, according to Omdia. In 2025, Hisense ranked among the top ten brands in the Kantar BrandZTM Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for the ninth consecutive year and was named No.1 in the smart home appliance category, according to the Ipsos China Brand Global Trust Index.

This innovation-driven momentum was further recognized at CES 2025, where Hisense received more than 50 international awards across its display and home appliance portfolio, underscoring its leadership in large-screen displays and smart home innovation.

Building on this global momentum, brand trust, and market leadership, Hisense also introduced the Hisense Elite Collection for FIFA World Cup 2026TM, marking its third consecutive FIFA World CupTM sponsorship. More than a product lineup, the collection reflects Hisense's growing global presence and its role in bringing fans together through shared moments—on the screen and throughout the home—around the world's most celebrated sporting event.

Headlining the announcement was the debut of RGB MiniLED evo, marking a real system-level evolution in RGB MiniLED development. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to advance this display route through a system-level evolution—redefining how light sources, control systems, and algorithms work together. Rather than pursuing parameter-driven performance alone, the RGB MiniLED evo introduces an industry-first Sky Blue–Cyan fourth LED into the backlight. With color performance reaching up to 110% of BT.2020, and color control achieving 134 bits, RGB MiniLED evo enables more authentic color expression, enhanced viewing comfort, and balanced energy efficiency. This real evolution forms the technological foundation of the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV, the first flagship product powered by RGB MiniLED evo.

Beyond hardware, Hisense also highlighted the evolution of its smart display ecosystem. Beginning January 1, 2026, VIDAA OS will upgrade to an integrated platform for content, AI services, and connected devices in the home.

Through "Innovating a Brighter Life," Hisense continues to showcase how technology can be applied in practical, human-centric ways—enhancing visual experiences, improving daily comfort, and supporting more connected home lifestyles.

By PR Newswire

Hisense Innovating a Brighter Life Hisense unveils CES 2026

