Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Babies Bliss establishes new fertility wellness standard in Singapore

January 06, 2026 | 10:56
(0) user say
Its holistic model integrates medical, nutritional, and lifestyle support tailored to a woman's menstrual cycle.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babies Bliss, a leading fertility wellness house in Singapore, is redefining how fertility journeys are supported through a whole-person, cycle-aware fertility wellness model designed to complement medical fertility treatments such as IUI and IVF.

As more women and couples navigate prolonged fertility journeys, IVF fatigue, and the emotional strain of repeated treatment cycles, demand is rising for non-medical, supportive care that goes beyond clinical protocols alone. Babies Bliss positions fertility wellness as long-term body conditioning, recovery, and emotional support, rather than outcome-driven or one-off interventions.

"Fertility journeys place significant demands not only on the body, but also on emotional resilience and the nervous system," said Angelia Ng, Founder of Babies Bliss. "Fertility wellness plays a complementary role by supporting women through these phases responsibly, alongside medical care and with clear boundaries."

Defining Fertility Wellness as Complementary Care

Fertility wellness refers to complementary, non-medical support that helps individuals navigate natural conception, assisted fertility treatments, pregnancy, and post-natal recovery. Unlike medical treatment, fertility wellness does not diagnose or treat conditions. Instead, it focuses on whole-person readiness, recovery, and ongoing support over time.

Babies Bliss formalises this approach as a Fertility Wellness House, delivering structured and individualised protocols adapted to each client's fertility stage, cycle timing, and overall wellbeing needs.

A Cycle-Aware, Safety-First Fertility Wellness Ecosystem

Babies Bliss offers an integrated range of complementary wellness services, including:

  • Fertility Massage

A gentle, cycle-aware complementary wellness therapy grounded in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) principles, acupressure, and meridian work. Protocols are individualised and adapted to fertility and IVF phases, with no deep abdominal manipulation.

  • Thermal Wellness Therapy

A supportive wellness therapy focused on warmth, comfort, and relaxation, using customised herbal abdomen masks selected according to individual constitution and fertility timing.

  • Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

Provided at 1.4 ATA and positioned strictly as supportive wellness care for recovery and overall wellbeing, within a broader fertility wellness ecosystem.

  • Red Light Therapy

Offered as an optional wellness value-add and not positioned as a core fertility program.

A key differentiator of Babies Bliss' approach is responsible timing, including the deliberate pause of active wellness sessions during the two-week wait following embryo transfer.

"Knowing when not to intervene is part of credible fertility wellness," Ng added. "Rest and emotional steadiness are sometimes the most supportive forms of care."

Addressing IVF Fatigue and Emotional Wellbeing

Beyond physical conditioning, Babies Bliss recognises the emotional and psychological impact of fertility journeys, including anxiety, burnout, and relationship strain. The fertility wellness house integrates access to counsellors, psychotherapists, and sexual-wellness educators as part of its whole-person support philosophy.

Many clients report improvements in overall wellbeing, emotional regulation, and body awareness even before conception occurs, reinforcing the role of fertility wellness as an ongoing support system rather than a short-term solution.

Raising the Bar for Fertility Wellness in Asia

By clearly defining what fertility wellness is — and is not, Babies Bliss aims to elevate standards across the category and contribute to more responsible conversations around fertility support in Asia.

"Our success is not measured by promises or speed," said Ng. "It is measured by trust, consistency, and how supported women feel throughout their journey."

By PR Newswire

Babies Bliss

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Babies Bliss Fertility wellness model Cycleaware fertility Supportive fertility care

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026

Babies Bliss establishes new fertility wellness standard in Singapore

Babies Bliss establishes new fertility wellness standard in Singapore

iMPAKT by MPF turns compassion into data for social change

iMPAKT by MPF turns compassion into data for social change

Hisense unveils Innovating a Brighter Life theme at CES 2026

Hisense unveils Innovating a Brighter Life theme at CES 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020