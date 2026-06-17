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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

foodpanda launches Sheng Siong partnership with S$280,000 giveaways and one-hour delivery

June 17, 2026 | 10:41
(0) user say
Foodpanda Singapore has announced a partnership with Sheng Siong offering S$280,000 in total giveaways, with shoppers able to win S$10,000 daily and receive islandwide delivery within an hour.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 – foodpanda, Singapore's leading food and grocery delivery platform, today announced a partnership with Sheng Siong, bringing one of the nation's largest supermarket chains exclusively onto its platform for on-demand grocery delivery.

(From left) Peter Tan, Senior System Architect, Sheng Siong Group; Lin Zi Kai, Director of Customer and Operations, Sheng Siong Group; Lin Ruiwen, Executive Director, Sheng Siong Group; Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director, foodpanda Singapore; Ricky Davda, Head of Marketplace, foodpanda Singapore; and Yingchun Li, Head of Marketing & Growth, foodpanda Singapore, at the launch of foodpanda's partnership with Sheng Siong
(From left) Peter Tan, Senior System Architect, Sheng Siong Group; Lin Zi Kai, Director of Customer and Operations, Sheng Siong Group; Lin Ruiwen, Executive Director, Sheng Siong Group; Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director, foodpanda Singapore; Ricky Davda, Head of Marketplace, foodpanda Singapore; and Yingchun Li, Head of Marketing & Growth, foodpanda Singapore, at the launch of foodpanda's partnership with Sheng Siong

From 22 June 2026, consumers can order more than 12,000 grocery products and household essentials from 43 Sheng Siong outlets islandwide, with plans to progressively onboard more outlets. Orders can be delivered in an hour, bringing Sheng Siong's signature value and budget-friendly savings straight to the doorstep.

"As grocery delivery becomes part of everyday life for more Singapore households, consumers are looking for trusted brands, competitive prices and the convenience of shopping on their own terms," said Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director of foodpanda Singapore. "Sheng Siong has earned the trust of generations of Singaporeans, and we are excited to welcome this beloved household brand onto foodpanda. By bringing together Sheng Siong's trusted value with foodpanda's convenience, we are making everyday grocery shopping even more accessible for consumers across Singapore."

The partnership comes as demand for quick-commerce continues to grow in Singapore. foodpanda has seen grocery order frequency increase by 7% since 2023, while the average number of items per order has risen by 8%. This points to a broader shift in shopping habits, with more consumers relying on on-demand delivery not just for last-minute top-ups, but for their regular weekly grocery runs.

Strengthening foodpanda's grocery ecosystem

Complementing foodpanda's network of pandamart stores and existing grocery partners, Sheng Siong further strengthens the platform's grocery offering and expands access to affordable options for Singapore households.

As grocery baskets continue to grow, foodpanda is also investing in fulfilment capabilities to support larger and bulkier orders. This includes a three-wheeler delivery fleet with increased carrying capacity to improve fulfilment efficiency, helping customers receive their weekly essentials quickly and reliably.

Through the partnership, consumers can look forward to:
  • Access to over 12,000 grocery and household products from Sheng Siong
  • On-demand doorstep delivery in an hour
  • Additional perks for pandapro subscribers, including free delivery on applicable orders
Lin Ruiwen, Executive Director, Sheng Siong Group, said,"At Sheng Siong, our focus has always been on providing quality products at competitive prices for Singapore households. As more consumers embrace the convenience of online grocery shopping, partnering with foodpanda allows us to extend that value proposition beyond our physical stores and better serve our consumer's needs."

Celebrating the launch with daily S$10,000 giveaways and exclusive savings

To celebrate the partnership, foodpanda and Sheng Siong are rolling out one of foodpanda's biggest grocery campaigns to date, with S$280,000 total in cash prizes to be won.

From 22 June to 19 July 2026, customers who order from Sheng Siong on foodpanda will stand a chance to win S$10,000 in cash awarded to one winner each day throughout the campaign (terms and conditions apply).

Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive launch discounts on foodpanda, including:
  • Up to 40% off selected Sheng Siong products
  • Additional rewards and promotions throughout the campaign period
https://foodpanda.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By foodpanda Singapore

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Foodpanda Sheng Siong foodpanda partnership Sheng Siong grocery delivery Singapore islandwide delivery hour

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