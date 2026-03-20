Flexible workspaces gain ground as Vietnam's startup scene expands

According to the Occupier Sentiment Survey 2025 released by CBRE Group, many organisations are considering relocating or restructuring their office spaces to better align with new operational models. Komune Coworking at UOA Tower offers a modern solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups seeking a flexible, cost-efficient environment within a multinational business community.

The survey indicates that 73 per cent of companies prioritise buildings with more flexible lease terms, while half of those surveyed place significant importance on workplace amenities, services, and employee experience. These evolving priorities highlight a broader shift in how businesses view office space.

Beyond cost considerations, factors such as location, operational support, and environments that accommodate modern work styles are becoming increasingly important. Office spaces today are no longer simply fixed workplaces; instead, they are gradually becoming an integral part of a company’s broader operational and human resource strategy.

The shift in office selection criteria reflects a growing need for workspace solutions that can quickly adapt to changing operational requirements and team sizes. Rather than committing to long-term leases with rigid structures, many organisations now favour solutions that allow them to optimise space utilisation, manage costs effectively, and enhance the overall work experience within a single ecosystem.

In this context, coworking spaces are emerging as a practical option for many businesses.

Beyond providing flexible office layouts, coworking models often integrate ready-to-use amenities, professional services, and a collaborative community environment – elements that are increasingly valued in modern workplace design. This approach is now widely adopted by coworking providers seeking to develop new workspace models that align with the evolving needs of businesses.

As the business landscape and international community in Ho Chi Minh City continue to expand, demand for flexible office solutions is becoming increasingly pronounced.

Many companies, particularly startups and SMEs, require workspaces that can easily adjust in terms of usage models, team size, and floor area throughout different stages of growth. Against this backdrop, Komune Coworking has been developed as a shared workspace solution designed to support the operational needs of modern businesses.

Located on Level 4 of UOA Tower, 06 Tan Trao Street, in the heart of Phu My Hung Urban Area, in the south of Ho Chi Minh City, Komune Coworking benefits from a strategic location within one of the city’s most established business districts. The area is home to a large concentration of international companies, expatriate professionals, and well-developed urban amenities, creating a conducive environment for networking and business expansion.

One of Komune Coworking’s key highlights is its flexible workspace, which allows companies to choose from various working formats, including hot desks, dedicated desks, and private offices. This flexibility enables businesses to scale their workspace according to team growth while reducing the financial burden of long-term office infrastructure investments.

Hot desking at Komune Coworking

At the same time, Komune Coworking emphasises a ready-to-use ecosystem of workplace amenities that allows businesses to begin operations immediately. Facilities such as meeting rooms, shared working areas, pantry spaces, phone booths, and fully equipped office services are readily available for tenants. This setup allows companies to focus on core business activities instead of spending time and resources on office setup and management.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Komune Coworking also aims to foster a vibrant professional community. By bringing together startups, SMEs, and professionals from diverse industries within a shared workspace, the environment encourages networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, potentially opening doors to new business opportunities.

Community events curated for tenants at Komune Coworking

Komune Coworking commenced operations in May last year and has recorded an occupancy rate of over 60 per cent, reflecting the growing demand for coworking spaces in the southern area of Ho Chi Minh City.

With its location in the heart of Phu My Hung, combined with ready-to-use amenities and a flexible operating model, Komune Coworking aims to deliver a modern, convenient, and highly connected workspace for the business community.

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City United Overseas Australia has expanded its footprint in Vietnam with a $68-million acquisition of a prime land site in central Ho Chi Minh City. The move strengthens the developer’s long-term growth strategy and positions it to capitalise on the city’s future as a regional financial hub.