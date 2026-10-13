Fischer opens Malaysian subsidiary in Petaling Jaya for engineering services

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Having served customers in Malaysia with German-engineered solutions and services for more than a decade, fischer has now established a local subsidiary to provide more tailored solutions and enhanced customer support throughout the entire project lifecycle—from planning and design through to construction and completion.



Fischer Malaysia members at the office

Over the past decade, fischer has contributed to significant projects across Malaysia, spanning a broad spectrum of sectors, including Infrastructure & Institutional Facilities, Commercial & Residential Developments, Hotels & Hospitality, Healthcare, Industrial & Manufacturing and Data Centres.

The establishment of fischer Malaysia marks the Group's 53rd operating subsidiary worldwide and its third operating subsidiary in Southeast Asia, further reinforcing fischer's growing presence across Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines. This strategic expansion reflects fischer's long-term commitment to Southeast Asia and strengthens its ability to deliver globally proven expertise, innovative solutions, and market-relevant support tailored to the needs of customers across the region.Allen Heng, Country Manager of fischer Malaysia commented: "The opening of Malaysia Subsidiary marks an important milestone in our growth journey, strengthening our presence and enabling us to better serve our customers and partners while creating new opportunities for sustainable growth in the market."Company InformationFischer Systems Malaysia Sdn BhdAddress: D-5-03 Block D, Oasis Square, 2, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, MalaysiaPhone: +6017-370 0118Email: inquiry@fischer.myWebsite: https://www.fischer.sg/en-sg/southeast-asia/malaysiaWebsite Southeast Asia: https://www.fischer.sg/en-sg