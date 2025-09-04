Fashion retailer doubles down on AI-powered inventory predictions

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accent Group, a leading footwear and apparel retailer with more than 30 iconic brands across Australia and New Zealand, has expanded its partnership with Bamboo Rose to include advanced planning capabilities through the TotalPLM™ platform. A former Foresight Retail customer (now part of Bamboo Rose), Accent Group is adopting Item Planning with AI-powered Decision Intelligence to enhance merchandise planning operations.

Accent Group already uses Bamboo Rose's Plan within TotalPLM, with 99% of allocations now processed through the system. Building on that success, the team is expanding into item-level planning to improve forecasting accuracy, reduce friction, and boost visibility across its brand portfolio.

By expanding its use of Plan within TotalPLM, Accent Group aims to:

Improve item-level planning accuracy with AI-driven insights

Strengthen planning efficiency across a broad brand portfolio

Minimize reliance on manual processes and legacy systems

Drive smarter decisions that fuel growth without added overhead

"As we continue to scale and support a growing network of brands, adopting smarter tools is critical to our success," said Alex Wall, Group Head of Merchandise Planning at Accent Group. "Reaching 99% adoption of our allocation platform has been a milestone, and the expansion into planning with Decision Intelligence is the next logical step. It's all about creating a more efficient, aligned, and data-driven planning environment."

"Accent Group's evolution with TotalPLM is a powerful example of what's possible when modern retail teams embrace change," said Mike Mattei, COO of Bamboo Rose. "By expanding their investment in our platform, they're paving the way for faster planning cycles, better inventory accuracy, and stronger financial performance, without the added complexity."

With TotalPLM, Accent Group now has a unified system for allocation, replenishment, and item-level planning—creating a scalable foundation for current operations and future growth.

