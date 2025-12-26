Arspura showcases healthy kitchen standard at CES 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 6–9, 2026, visitors can experience Arspura's next-generation range hoods at LVCC - South Hall 1- Booth 30725, where the brand will demonstrate how cleaner kitchen air can make everyday cooking more comfortable and confidence-building—especially for households that are more sensitive to fumes, odors, and lingering particles. For air-quality-conscious users, including people prone to nasal sensitivity, Arspura will highlight how thoughtful ventilation can help keep the cooking space feeling fresher and easier to enjoy.

Cooking fumes and fine particles are often invisible, yet they can linger long after a meal is finished. For sensitive groups, this hidden exposure can make cooking uncomfortable or even stressful. At CES 2026, Arspura brings this overlooked issue into focus, showing how thoughtful airflow design and targeted ventilation can help households cook freely while breathing more comfortably.

CES Pepcom Media Day Preview

Before CES opens, Arspura will participate in CES Pepcom Media Day on Monday, January 5, 2026 (7:00–10:30 PM) at Paris Las Vegas. Pepcom is a media-focused preview event where journalists, creators, and analysts can explore products, schedule interviews, and see early demonstrations ahead of the show.

A Three-Day CES Experience Focused on Health, Living, and Use

Arspura's CES program is structured as a three-day journey that moves from scientific understanding to real-life experience.

Day 1—Technology Discovery Day: Uncovering the Invisible Health Threats in the Kitchen

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 | 14:00–15:00

The opening day focuses on building scientific trust by reframing kitchen air as a health issue rather than a comfort concern. Arspura will spotlight the often-overlooked risks of cooking-related pollutants and explain why kitchen air quality deserves greater attention in everyday homes.

A key highlight is an expert talk by Professor Francesca Dominici of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, a leading authority on air pollution and health. Drawing on her research into PM2.5 exposure, she will share why indoor air—especially in kitchens—matters for respiratory and overall wellbeing. Building on this scientific perspective, Arspura will introduce its IQV™ multiple-airflow technology designed to capture smoke and fine particles at the source before they spread into the breathing zone.

In addition to the expert session, Arspura will welcome invited distributors and channel partners for a focused conversation on 2026 collaboration priorities, including partnership frameworks, support resources, and go-to-market alignment. Distributors interested in exploring opportunities are encouraged to visit the booth and connect with the team during Day 1.

Day 2—Healthy Living Day: Redefining the Smoke-Free Kitchen Standard

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 | 14:00–15:00

Day 2 brings "Better Air, Pure Life" into real kitchens—showing how a smoke-free space can quietly raise everyday comfort and quality of life.

Smoke demo: Controlled smoke tests to visualize capture performance and how quickly air clears in the breathing zone.

Controlled smoke tests to visualize capture performance and how quickly air clears in the breathing zone. Sensitive-friendly: Shows how maintaining a clearer breathing zone can help people sensitive to fumes (e.g., nasal or respiratory discomfort).

Shows how maintaining a clearer breathing zone can help people sensitive to fumes (e.g., nasal or respiratory discomfort). Family-ready : Demonstrates how fast, well-directed ventilation helps kitchens feel fresher during cooking and after meals.

: Demonstrates how fast, well-directed ventilation helps kitchens feel fresher during cooking and after meals. Takeaway: "Smoke-free" as a lifestyle standard—less lingering odor, calmer cooking, and a more comfortable home.

Visitors will leave with a clear understanding of what a healthier kitchen should feel like, as a high-tech kitchen standard shaped by precision airflow design and pure air performance.

Day 3—User Experience Day: The Easy Everyday of a Healthy Kitchen

Thursday, January 8, 2026 | 14:00–15:00

The final day emphasizes hands-on interaction. Arspura will invite three pairs of real users to share everyday experiences, while visitors explore how health-focused ventilation and easy maintenance make a "healthy kitchen" practical for daily life.

Visit Arspura at CES 2026

Arspura invites media, partners, and CES attendees to visit LVCC - South Hall 1- Booth 30725, and book a private demo or walkthrough with the team.

At CES 2026, Arspura is presenting a future-ready kitchen experience—designed so more people can cook freely and breathe freely with greater everyday comfort.