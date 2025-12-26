Corporate

SINBON showcases enhanced EV solutions at Tokyo auto show

December 26, 2025 | 10:38
(0) user say
The company will present its latest electric vehicle connectivity and charging technologies at the 2026 industry exhibition.

TAIPEI and TOKYO, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023), a leading electronics system integrator, is proud to announce its return to Automotive World Tokyo 2026, following the strong momentum generated during its successful debut last year. This year, SINBON will present an expanded portfolio of EV connection technologies, reinforcing its growing influence across the global automotive and mobility sectors.

Join SINBON at Automotive World Tokyo 2026 to explore powering a greener, smarter world together:
Location: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
Dates: January 21–23, 2026
Booth: W16-1

Empowering Electrified Mobility: One-Stop HV/LV & Charging Connection Solutions
At Automotive World 2026, SINBON will present a comprehensive lineup of high-performance connection technologies designed to support the next generation of electrified mobility. These solutions reflect our comprehensive one-stop capability, encompassing engineering design and validation, manufacturing, quality assurance, and global delivery. Highlights include:

• LV/HV Cable Harness Solutions
A wide range of advanced cable harnesses supporting next-generation automotive platforms, including:
– Oxygen sensor harness
– High-definition & high-speed rear-view camera transmission harness
– 48V motor controller to LV PDU harness
– Engine cooling fan harness
– HVPO socket solutions

• Comprehensive Charging Cable & Inlet Portfolio
Designed to meet diverse regional requirements and vehicle architectures, including:
– GB, IEC, and SEA standards
– Inlets with copper wire, aluminum busbars, and aluminum rod designs
– Charging cables from AC and DC to HPC, V2L, Mode 2, and more

• Full-Process Engineering Capabilities
End-to-end support covering product design, validation testing, manufacturing, quality control, and global logistics—ensuring speed, reliability, and technical excellence.

• Global Footprint & Localized Support
With 9 manufacturing sites across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, SINBON provides seamless commercial and technical support to global automotive partners.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sinbon-electronics/

By PR Newswire

SINBON Electronics

