Four Points Singapore offers Lunar New Year feasts for home delivery

December 26, 2025 | 10:36
(0) user say
The hotel provides curated, restaurant-grade reunion dinner sets for delivery and takeaway during the festive season.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Singapore families prepare for Lunar New Year 2026, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview is eliminating the traditional cooking marathon with an expanded range of takeaway sets and catering menus designed to bring restaurant-quality reunion feasts directly to homes and offices across the island.

Available from 15 January to 28 February 2026, the hotel's festive catering service addresses the growing demand among Singapore families for convenient yet authentic celebration dining. With options starting from S$32.80 per person and serving sizes from intimate 4-person gatherings to large-scale corporate events, the offering makes hosting effortless without compromising on tradition or taste.

"Lunar New Year should be about reconnecting with loved ones, not spending days in the kitchen," says the culinary team at Four Points Singapore. "Our catering service delivers all the festive flavours families expect—from Yu Sheng to Durian Pengat—so hosts can focus on what truly matters: quality time together."

Restaurant Quality, Home Convenience

For Intimate Family Reunions: The Prosperity Set ($128 for 4-6 persons) offers a complete festive spread featuring Crab Meat Egg Fried Rice with Prawn Roe, Braised Pork Knuckle with Mushroom, and Mixed Tang Yuan in Ginger Soup—ideal for smaller household celebrations. Multiple sets can be ordered to accommodate larger groups of up to 24 persons.

For Larger Gatherings: Three buffet-style catering menus cater to corporate luncheons and extended family reunions (minimum 30 persons):

  • Fortune Feast - $32.80 per person
  • Joyful Feast - $39.80 per person
  • Abundance Feast - $46.80 per person

Menu highlights include Roasted Chicken with Golden Beard and Home-Made Sauce, Abalone Yu Sheng, Steamed Cod Fillet with Superior Soya Sauce, and the hotel's signature Durian Pengat—a guest favourite that consistently draws repeat orders.

Customisable Add-Ons for Extra Prosperity

Enhance any order with festive add-ons or have it on its own:

  • Prosperous Abalone Yu Sheng ($108 for 5-8 persons)
  • Signature Carrot Cake ($32.80 per 900g set)
  • Mixed Tang Yuan in Ginger Soup ($23.80 for 4-6 persons)

Seamless Ordering, Island-Wide Delivery

Orders require a minimum 3-day advance booking to ensure freshness and quality. The hotel offers island-wide delivery, with full terms and conditions available on the hotel's website.

To order: Call +65 6349 4840 or email catering@fourpointssingaporeriverview.com

Lunar New Year Takeaway and Catering Buffet Menu Options

Menu Option

Serving Size

Price

Takeaway

Prosperity Set

Set for 4 to 6 persons

$128 per set

Full Buffet

Fortune Feast

Min. order of 30 persons

$32.80 per person

Joyful Feast

$39.80 per person

Abundance Feast

$46.80 per person

Add-Ons

Prosperous Abalone Yu Sheng

Set for 5 to 8 persons

$108 per set

Signature Carrot Cake

900g

$32.80 per set

Mixed Tang Yuan in Ginger Soup

Set for 4 to 6 persons

$23.80 per set

All prices quoted in Singapore Dollars and are subject to 9% GST.

By PR Newswire

Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

