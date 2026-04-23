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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Far Eastern New Century expands circular economy education

April 23, 2026 | 11:32
(0) user say
The Taiwanese textile manufacturer broadened international training programs promoting recycling and sustainable production practices.

TAIPEI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Eastern New Century Corporation ("FENC"), a global leader in recycled polyester ("rPET"), continues to advance its circular economy approach by integrating recycling innovation with environmental education across its global operations. Through structured educational initiatives and cross-sector collaboration, FENC is elevating public awareness of circularity while reinforcing its long-term sustainability impact.

In Taiwan, FENC has partnered with a social enterprise to develop "The Transformative Magic of Circularity," an on-campus environmental education program for elementary schools. This 80-minute, gamified interactive program introduces circular economy concepts. Since its launch in 2022, FENC has conducted more than 180 sessions, reaching over 10,000 teachers and students. Beyond school campuses, FENC is also actively engaged in environmental education through public exhibits. Since 2015, the Company has provided specialized educational materials focused on PET bottle recycling for display at a local refuse incineration plant. Over the past decade, this exhibit has attracted more than 13,000 visitors, including students, members of the public, and international delegations, reflecting FENC's long-standing dedication to circular economy education.

FENC's overseas subsidiaries further extend these efforts through localized environmental education initiatives, amplifying the Company's global sustainability impact.

In Vietnam, Far Eastern Polytex (Vietnam) has partnered with AEON Mall Vietnam for four consecutive years to host the Eco Day event. The 2025 event, themed "Bottle Recycling • Sowing the Future," featured presentations, interactive games, and demonstrations of smart recycling machines, enabling participants to witness the transformation of PET bottles into recycled flakes. The event reached approximately 23,000 people.

In Malaysia, FE Green PET (M) Sdn Bhd collaborated with the Tzu Chi Foundation (Melaka Branch) at a major 2025 environmental event showcasing the complete "Bottle-to-Bottle" recycling technology to the public.

In Japan, Far Eastern Ishizuka Green PET has implemented an integrated smart factory guided tour system. By combining videos, audio guides, and visual materials with multilingual support and subtitles, the system enables visitors to clearly understand equipment operations, recycling technologies, and traceability management throughout the production process.

In the United States, APG Polytech was invited to Buffalo Elementary School in South Carolina in 2025 to engage 200 students, sharing perspectives on current global environmental challenges and demonstrating practical approaches to achieve resource circularity through proper collection and processing of recyclables.

Through these initiatives, FENC seamlessly extends circular economy principles beyond industrial operations into community engagement and education, reinforcing its commitment to building a more sustainable future for the next generation.

For more information: https://www.fenc.com/en-US

By PR Newswire

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

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TagTag:
Far Eastern New Century circular economy circular economy education

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