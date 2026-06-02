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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Elliott outlines value creation perspectives on Northern Star Resources with A$1 billion stake

June 02, 2026 | 10:12
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Elliott Investment Management, holding an investment of over A$1 billion in Northern Star Resources, has published a presentation outlining its perspectives on value creation at the Australian gold miner.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together hold an investment of well over A$1 billion in Northern Star Resources Ltd ("Northern Star" or the "Company"), today published a presentation titled "Northern Star Rising."

In its presentation, Elliott outlined the opportunity for Northern Star to realize the full potential of its world-class gold mining portfolio. Northern Star's recent pattern of operational missteps, cost overruns and inconsistent strategic direction demands urgent action. Elliott described a clear path forward for the Company, focused on conducting a strategic review in tandem with a CEO search and a process aimed at identifying operational improvements. Elliott added that Northern Star should supplement its Board of Directors with fresh perspectives to assist in evaluating the Company's next steps. Elliott is committed to working constructively with Northern Star to help the Company make the most of this unique value-creation opportunity.

The full presentation can be accessed at ElliottLetters.com/NST.

By PR Newswire

Elliott

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TagTag:
Elliott Value Creation Northern Star Investment Management Elliott Strategic Review Northern

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