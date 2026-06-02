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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dragos acquires Phosphorus to expand OT-native cybersecurity across xOT environment

June 02, 2026 | 09:45
(0) user say
Dragos has acquired Phosphorus to extend its operational technology cybersecurity platform to cover the full xOT environment, including billions of connected devices across critical infrastructure.

HANOVER, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragos, the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, today announced it has acquired Phosphorus, extending the Dragos Platform to protect the billions of connected devices embedded across critical infrastructure and other operational networks.

Operational environments have outgrown traditional OT boundaries. Power grids, pipelines, manufacturing facilities, and data centers now depend on an increasingly diverse mix of connected devices and digital systems. Traditional and non-traditional assets alike are woven throughout their operational environments. This expanded environment — OT systems and the billions of connected devices that have reshaped how critical infrastructure operates — is the Extended Operational Technology environment, or xOT. Adversaries are already operating across it. Defenders need a broader scope of visibility, intelligence, and control to defend it.

Dragos's acquisition of Phosphorus reflects a deliberate strategy to protect the full operational environment as it exists and operates today. Dragos offers the industry's most comprehensive OT cybersecurity platform. Adding Phosphorus extends Dragos capabilities to secure connected devices across the full xOT environment, delivering deeper device visibility, automated remediation, and continuous risk reduction.

"The connected devices you find everywhere in critical infrastructure are largely invisible to the cybersecurity programs that protect operational environments," said Robert M. Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Dragos. "With Phosphorus, we close that gap and secure xOT, the full environment that matters."

"We built Phosphorus to solve the connected device problem — the unmanaged devices, the default credentials, the firmware no one was updating. Together with Dragos, we can solve it with a depth and scale that wasn't possible before. That's what the next generation of OT cybersecurity looks like," said Sonu Shankar, President and COO of Phosphorus.

Phosphorus offers the industry's most comprehensive discovery and remediation platform for connected devices, which integrates with customers' existing infrastructure without requiring disruptive architectural changes. The platform actively discovers and provides deep visibility into devices across OT and enterprise environments, delivering detailed risk context and continuous situational awareness across the extended device landscape. Phosphorus automates remediation workflows, including password rotations, firmware updates, certificate management, and configuration hardening, while helping organizations address compliance and reduce risk at scale.

Dragos customers will gain expanded asset visibility and integrated device intelligence in the near term, with automated remediation workflows and a unified platform experience to follow. Phosphorus customers will continue to be fully supported, with expanded access to Dragos offerings as integration progresses. Sonu Shankar will continue to lead the Phosphorus business as a General Manager within Dragos, through a structured, phased integration.

With the addition of Phosphorus, Dragos estimates its total addressable market opportunity at more than $50 billion.* The acquisition builds on Dragos's October 2024 acquisition of Network Perception, which added expanded OT network visibility, segmentation validation, and compliance to the Dragos platform. Where Network Perception maps and secures the network architecture, Phosphorus secures the devices running on it.

By PR Newswire

Dragos Inc.

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TagTag:
Dragos Phosphorus Operational technology cybersecurity Connected devices cybersecurity

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