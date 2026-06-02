Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Servier to acquire Edgewise Therapeutics' muscular dystrophy business

June 02, 2026 | 09:50
(0) user say
Servier has announced an agreement to acquire the muscular dystrophy business of Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company Edgewise Therapeutics, expanding its rare disease portfolio.

SURESNES, France, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the muscular dystrophy business of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious muscle disorders, for up to $2.65 billion, including upfront payment of $1.55 billion as well as up to $1.1 billion in regulatory and commercial milestone payments. The transaction has been approved by both companies' respective governance bodies. The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

This acquisition of Edgewise Therapeutics' muscular dystrophy business includes its associated capabilities as well as sevasemten, an investigational orally administered first-in-class fast skeletal myosin inhibitor designed to preserve and protect unstable muscle against contraction-induced damage in individuals living with rare muscular dystrophy. Sevasemten is currently investigated in a pivotal cohort in Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD), and in phase 2 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This drug candidate has the potential to position Servier as a global player with strong capabilities and a pipeline in neuromuscular disorders.

Becker muscular dystrophy is a rare, X-linked genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle loss, with currently no approved treatment for patients. The loss of muscle function is irreversible and impacts patients' abilities to perform everyday activities like walking. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a more severe, recessive X-linked genetic, degenerative muscle disorder beginning at birth that causes patients to lose their walking ability by their early teens. It is the most common type of muscular dystrophy with a median life expectancy of around 30 years.

"The acquisition of Edgewise Therapeutics' muscular dystrophy business is a key step forward to achieve our Servier 2030 ambition in neurology with a team of talented experts and a promising asset in muscular dystrophies", said Olivier Laureau, President of Servier. "This acquisition aims to provide targeted therapies to patients with rare neuromuscular disorders. Developing treatments for young and adult patients, with highly debilitating rare conditions and limited to no options today, is at the heart of our mission."

"We believe Servier is well positioned to advance sevasemten and the muscular dystrophy program given its commitment to patients, growing focus in neurology, and global development capabilities," said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise Therapeutics. "This transaction is designed to place the program in the hands of an organization with the experience and infrastructure to support its continued development for people living with Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies."

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991923/Servier_English.pdf

By PR Newswire

Servier

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Servier Muscular Dystrophy Business innovative therapies Commercial Milestone Payments

Related Contents

Servier completes Day One Biopharmaceuticals acquisition

Servier completes Day One Biopharmaceuticals acquisition

Servier Reports Strong Performance, Maintains 2030 Outlook

Servier Reports Strong Performance, Maintains 2030 Outlook

Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training

Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training

Improving access to innovative therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in Vietnam

Improving access to innovative therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

SkyFi advances to NATO DIANA Mission Track from 150-company cohort

SkyFi advances to NATO DIANA Mission Track from 150-company cohort

3billion launches genomic newborn screening service covering 595 genetic conditions

3billion launches genomic newborn screening service covering 595 genetic conditions

Elliott outlines value creation perspectives on Northern Star Resources with A$1 billion stake

Elliott outlines value creation perspectives on Northern Star Resources with A$1 billion stake

ASUS unveils ProArt AI creator PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark at Computex 2026

ASUS unveils ProArt AI creator PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark at Computex 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SkyFi advances to NATO DIANA Mission Track from 150-company cohort

SkyFi advances to NATO DIANA Mission Track from 150-company cohort

3billion launches genomic newborn screening service covering 595 genetic conditions

3billion launches genomic newborn screening service covering 595 genetic conditions

Elliott outlines value creation perspectives on Northern Star Resources with A$1 billion stake

Elliott outlines value creation perspectives on Northern Star Resources with A$1 billion stake

ASUS unveils ProArt AI creator PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark at Computex 2026

ASUS unveils ProArt AI creator PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark at Computex 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020