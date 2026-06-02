Yuvarra launches independent premium financing for international wealth markets

HONG KONG, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuvarra, a licensed independent lender, today announces its launch, bringing a new model for life insurance premium financing to the wealth market. In cooperation with LifeDirect and drawing on expertise from Apeiron Group, Yuvarra offers wealth managers, financial advisers and their high-net-worth clients a way to fund life insurance independently.

Premium finance has historically been delivered through private banking channels and broader wealth management relationships. Today, a growing share of HNWI relationships sit with independent advisers, multi-family offices and specialist wealth managers, reshaping how premium finance solutions are delivered. By allowing premium financing to sit alongside any advisory relationship, Yuvarra makes it possible for more advisers to offer more to their clients without introducing a new institution.

Yuvarra expands the range of premium finance solutions available to advisers and their clients. Loans are secured against the life insurance policy itself, not the client's investment portfolio or other assets. Without any AUM requirements or account openings, financing exists independently of the client's existing banking and investment arrangements.

Larry Ikard, CEO, Yuvarra comments: "Wealth managers and advisers shouldn't have to walk their clients into a bank to buy a life insurance policy. Yuvarra decouples those two things. We are the lender, we have the capital, and we focus on the policy. Nothing else needs to change for the client or the adviser."

The launch is in partnership with LifeDirect, part of AFCO Credit Corporation, a subsidiary of Truist Bank and a leader in premium finance. The bank's institutional balance sheet provides the scale and stability for Yuvarra to operate reliably and at pace. Yuvarra's independent governance structure supports a focused and streamlined underwriting process designed specifically for premium finance. The platform is built to provide advisers and clients with a transparent and efficient experience. Applications are reviewed and approved in a matter of weeks and wealth managers and advisers have full visibility at every stage, from submission through to funding.

Rene Stuifzand, Chief Business Development Officer, LifeDirect says: "This partnership positions us to better serve the growing global demand for premium finance while further diversifying our loan portfolio. It reflects our commitment to the international markets and delivering a more connected premium finance platform for advisers and clients in key regions around the world."

For insurance carriers, Yuvarra's model translates directly into more policies sold and more policies remaining in force. Because lending is secured against the policy alone and not tied to investment portfolio performance, the risk of a loan being called, and a policy surrendered as a result, is eliminated. By removing certain asset and relationship requirements traditionally associated with premium financing, Yuvarra expands the pool of clients for whom a funded policy may be viable.

Yuvarra, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations in Hong Kong, is now open for business. For more information visit: https://yuvarra.com/