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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASUS unveils ProArt AI creator PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark at Computex 2026

June 02, 2026 | 09:58
(0) user say
ASUS has announced a new generation of ProArt AI creator PCs powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark at Computex 2026, including the ProArt P16 and P14 laptops alongside a new ProArt Mini PC.

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, ASUS today announced a new generation of AI creator PCs under its ProArt lineup, powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark. The new lineup — including the ProArt P16 (H7607) and P14 (H7407) laptops, alongside the ProArt Mini PC — is designed for AI creators, workflow builders, developers who demand powerful local AI capabilities and advanced content creation workflows.

At the heart of the new ProArt laptops is NVIDIA RTX Spark, a revolutionary superchip that combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and a 20-core NVIDIA Grace™ CPU. Featuring up to 1 petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory, it is purpose-built for the next generation of on-device AI agents, enabling advanced AI workflows and content creation. Its breakthrough power efficiency also makes it possible for ProArt laptops to be up to 13% slimmer and 18% lighter than the previous generation while delivering all-day battery life.

The ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display redefines professional visuals, delivering up to 1,600 nits of HDR peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, and an anti-reflection coating. Available in Nano Black and Neo White finishes (the first color aesthetics in the ProArt laptop family), the new laptops introduce professional aesthetics with smooth tactile finishes and anti-smudge surface treatment.

Additional features include:

  • All-day battery life with 90Wh+ capacity
  • Precise haptic touchpad feedback
  • Responsive multitasking optimized for creator workflows
  • New era of Windows PC experiences

ASUS integrates exclusive creator applications with local AI generative capabilities and AI agents, along with optimized workflows, to deliver faster creative AI experiences. The new ProArt P16 and P14 will be showcased at ASUS booth during COMPUTEX 2026, with availability beginning in Fall 2026 in select regions.

By PR Newswire

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
ASUS AI creator PCs NVIDIA's RTX Spark

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