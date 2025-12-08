Corporate

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

December 08, 2025 | 13:48
(0) user say
SIM has released an essential document checklist for applications, helping prospective students prepare all required paperwork for admission to its diverse range of programmes.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2025 - Submitting an application to the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) represents a significant academic milestone and requires meticulous preparation. Incomplete or missing documentation may result in processing delays or possible rejection. To assist applicants in meeting these requirements, this guide provides a detailed overview based on SIM's official application standards.

Preparation Is Key

SIM reviews thousands of applications each year, and incomplete submissions remain one of the primary causes of processing delays. Early preparation of all required documents is essential to ensure a seamless application experience and allow applicants to remain focused on their academic objectives. As stipulated in SIM's Application Process Guide, all supporting documents must be uploaded at the point of application and submissions lacking these documents will not be processed.

The Core Documents Every Applicant Needs

Prior to applying to the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), applicants should ensure that all required documents are prepared to prevent processing delays. Scanned copies of academic certificates and transcripts, such as GCE 'O' and 'A' Levels, diplomas or degrees must be provided, along with certified translations and notarisation for documents not in English.

Proof of English language proficiency, such as IELTS or TOEFL results, is mandatory for applicants whose previous education was not conducted in English. Identification documents are also required, including the NRIC for local applicants and a valid passport for international applicants, accompanied by a recent passport-sized photograph that complies with SIM's specifications.

International applicants must additionally prepare documentation for the Student's Pass application, which includes the passport bio-data page, birth certificate, evidence of financial capability, and, where applicable, parent or guardian identification documents.

Quick Tips to Avoid Delays

Submitting an application to the SIM can be a straightforward process with proper preparation. Ensure that all documents are uploaded in the correct format, with PDF being the standard for certificates and transcripts. For documents not in English, certified translations must be provided to prevent rejection or requests for re-submission.

Applicants should also adhere to SIM's photo specifications by submitting a recent passport-sized photograph that meets official guidelines. International students must pay particular attention to financial documentation, as proof of financial capability is a key requirement for the Student's Pass application. Bank statements and supporting documents should be prepared in advance to comply with Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) requirements. Following these steps will help avoid unnecessary delays and ensure a smooth application process.

Application Essentials

Prospective students are advised to submit a complete and accurate application to ensure smooth processing. Detailed instructions and programme-specific requirements can be found on SIM's official application portal. Applications that are incomplete or contain inaccuracies will not be considered. To avoid delays, applicants should make use of the provided checklist and guidelines to confirm compliance before submission.

References:
  1. SIM Application Process - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/admissions/application-process
https://www.sim.edu.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

