YeePay Showcases One-Stop Global Payment Solutions at ITB Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YeePay, a leading digital transaction service provider for the global aviation and travel ecosystem, made a strong appearance at ITB Asia 2025, Asia's largest B2B travel trade show, held from October 15–17 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Under the theme "Exploring Trends and Innovations Shaping the Future of Travel," this year's ITB Asia gathered over 1,900 exhibitors and 18,500 industry professionals from the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The event served as a major platform for global collaboration, innovation, and industry exchange.

As an exhibitor, YeePay presented its One-Stop Global Enterprise Account Transaction Solution, designed to address key challenges faced by airlines, OTAs, and travel service providers in managing cross-border payments. The solution enables businesses to handle global collection, disbursement, and FX management seamlessly through a single account — offering lower costs, better rates, and faster settlements.

"ITB Asia marks our third consecutive year participating in this global event," said Yu Chen, Co-Founder of YeePay. "We believe payments are more than just a means of transferring funds — they are the bridge that connects global tourism resources. Through professional and compliant transaction services, YeePay aims to help Chinese cultural and tourism organizations expand internationally while enabling overseas travel enterprises to enter the Chinese market with ease."

Backed by 22 years of industry expertise and technological innovation, YeePay has built an intelligent global transaction network covering over 200 countries and regions and supporting more than 60 currencies. With its smart FX engine, global account system, and intelligent fund routing infrastructure, YeePay provides clients with compliant fund management, optimized FX services, and tailored transaction solutions that align with diverse business needs.

By integrating financial technology with cultural tourism, YeePay remains committed to powering the innovation, recovery, and sustainable growth of the global travel economy.

Learn more at global.yeepay.com.