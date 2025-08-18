Environment Groups Demand Voice in Australia’s Economic Roundtable

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Australia's environment sector have delivered a set of recommendations to the government ahead of its three-day economic roundtable this week.

The recommendations followed an environmental economic reform roundtable convened on Friday by the environment sector, in response to concerns over the lack of environmental input into the Treasurer's Canberra event.

The roundtable was attended by CEOs and policy leaders from 25 organisations with key roles in nature conservation and land management in Australia, including Greening Australia, the Indigenous Desert Alliance, the North Australian Land and Sea Management Alliance, the Biodiversity Council, the Australian Wildlife Conservancy, WWF Australia, the Nature Conservancy, Landcare Australia and NRM Regions Australia.

Despite the environment underpinning Australia's GDP and export earnings, there will only be minimal representation at the Canberra event, which aims to build consensus on strategies to boost productivity, enhance economic resilience, and strengthen budget sustainability.

Australian Land Conservation Alliance CEO Dr Jody Gunn said other industry groups had been engaged in earlier roundtables to feed into the Treasury discussions and agenda. "The environment sector had encouraged the Minister for Environment and Water, Murray Watt's office to hold or co-host a discussion, and whilst this was not taken up, we were pleased to have a representative from Minister Watt's office attend Friday's roundtable."

"Nature's economic role is too important to leave out of national reform conversations. If we ignore nature, productivity suffers. If we invest in the solutions it brings, we all win — with stronger regional economies, better disaster resilience, and healthier communities."

Among the recommendations are calls for stronger laws for nature that underpin long-term economic growth, a review of tax settings to incentivise conservation and environmental restoration activities, the need to embed connection with Country and draw upon the knowledge and relationship Indigenous Australians have with the land, and workforce planning for the environment sector.

Environment leaders warn that without nature-based investment and reform, the ongoing decline of our natural capital—soil, water, native vegetation, and biodiversity—will erode productivity, economic growth, and disaster resilience.

Dr Gunn emphasised, "Nature is essential economic infrastructure and through the roundtable recommendations, the environment sector is highlighting the need for it to have a key seat at the table for sustainable economic reform."

"We'll continue advancing nature-based solutions, delivering results on the ground, and working to make sure it is part of the broader economic reform conversation."

"Failing to seize this opportunity would be outdated thinking: the economy does not exist in isolation from the natural world that sustains it."

Key asks:

1. Put nature at the heart of economic planning and reform

Governments should treat nature like any other critical economic asset — forecasting how the loss of forests, waterways, soils, and wildlife will impact jobs, exports, and the cost of living.

2. Invest in nature and make it easier for others to do the same

We need more funding from both government and business to protect and restore nature. That means direct investment, smarter policies, and reforms that unlock private capital — without letting governments off the hook.

3. Stop paying for damage, start funding solutions

Right now, public money is still flowing to activities that harm nature. Governments should phase out these harmful subsidies and redirect them into projects that regenerate ecosystems and support long-term prosperity.

4. Strengthen and enforce the laws that protect nature

Environmental laws must be clear, consistent, and properly enforced. That includes finishing national reforms, resourcing regulators, and creating an independent agency to ensure transparency, accountability, and certainty.

5. Back solutions that work for people, climate, and Country

Nature, climate, and people are deeply connected. Supporting Indigenous-led land and sea management, aligning climate and biodiversity policies, and ensuring environmental markets deliver real, lasting benefits, is critical.