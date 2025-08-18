Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Environment Groups Demand Voice in Australia’s Economic Roundtable

August 18, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
NGOs push Treasurer for stronger green input in policy talks.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Australia's environment sector have delivered a set of recommendations to the government ahead of its three-day economic roundtable this week.

The recommendations followed an environmental economic reform roundtable convened on Friday by the environment sector, in response to concerns over the lack of environmental input into the Treasurer's Canberra event.

The roundtable was attended by CEOs and policy leaders from 25 organisations with key roles in nature conservation and land management in Australia, including Greening Australia, the Indigenous Desert Alliance, the North Australian Land and Sea Management Alliance, the Biodiversity Council, the Australian Wildlife Conservancy, WWF Australia, the Nature Conservancy, Landcare Australia and NRM Regions Australia.

Despite the environment underpinning Australia's GDP and export earnings, there will only be minimal representation at the Canberra event, which aims to build consensus on strategies to boost productivity, enhance economic resilience, and strengthen budget sustainability.

Australian Land Conservation Alliance CEO Dr Jody Gunn said other industry groups had been engaged in earlier roundtables to feed into the Treasury discussions and agenda. "The environment sector had encouraged the Minister for Environment and Water, Murray Watt's office to hold or co-host a discussion, and whilst this was not taken up, we were pleased to have a representative from Minister Watt's office attend Friday's roundtable."

"Nature's economic role is too important to leave out of national reform conversations. If we ignore nature, productivity suffers. If we invest in the solutions it brings, we all win — with stronger regional economies, better disaster resilience, and healthier communities."

Among the recommendations are calls for stronger laws for nature that underpin long-term economic growth, a review of tax settings to incentivise conservation and environmental restoration activities, the need to embed connection with Country and draw upon the knowledge and relationship Indigenous Australians have with the land, and workforce planning for the environment sector.

Environment leaders warn that without nature-based investment and reform, the ongoing decline of our natural capital—soil, water, native vegetation, and biodiversity—will erode productivity, economic growth, and disaster resilience.

Dr Gunn emphasised, "Nature is essential economic infrastructure and through the roundtable recommendations, the environment sector is highlighting the need for it to have a key seat at the table for sustainable economic reform."

"We'll continue advancing nature-based solutions, delivering results on the ground, and working to make sure it is part of the broader economic reform conversation."

"Failing to seize this opportunity would be outdated thinking: the economy does not exist in isolation from the natural world that sustains it."

Key asks:

1. Put nature at the heart of economic planning and reform

Governments should treat nature like any other critical economic asset — forecasting how the loss of forests, waterways, soils, and wildlife will impact jobs, exports, and the cost of living.

2. Invest in nature and make it easier for others to do the same

We need more funding from both government and business to protect and restore nature. That means direct investment, smarter policies, and reforms that unlock private capital — without letting governments off the hook.

3. Stop paying for damage, start funding solutions

Right now, public money is still flowing to activities that harm nature. Governments should phase out these harmful subsidies and redirect them into projects that regenerate ecosystems and support long-term prosperity.

4. Strengthen and enforce the laws that protect nature

Environmental laws must be clear, consistent, and properly enforced. That includes finishing national reforms, resourcing regulators, and creating an independent agency to ensure transparency, accountability, and certainty.

5. Back solutions that work for people, climate, and Country

Nature, climate, and people are deeply connected. Supporting Indigenous-led land and sea management, aligning climate and biodiversity policies, and ensuring environmental markets deliver real, lasting benefits, is critical.

By PR Newswire

Australian Land Conservation Alliance

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
environment environment sector australia

Related Contents

CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

CPTPP ministers convene council meeting in Melbourne, launch new accession talks

Australia-Vietnam partnership unlocks trade, investment, and innovation opportunities

Australia-Vietnam partnership unlocks trade, investment, and innovation opportunities

Australia provides further $520,000 in typhoon aid to Vietnam

Australia provides further $520,000 in typhoon aid to Vietnam

Australia backs global unity against rising cybercrime threat

Australia backs global unity against rising cybercrime threat

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020