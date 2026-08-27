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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Enablence Technologies and ShunYun Technology complete volume production readiness at Vietnam fab

August 27, 2026 | 16:42
(0) user say
Enablence Technologies Inc. and ShunYun Technology (SYT) on August 26 announced the production launch of Enablence's advanced optical manufacturing facility in Vietnam, with samples availability immediately.
Enablence Technologies and ShunYun Technology complete volume production readiness at Vietnam fab
Photo courtesy of Enablence

Enablence is a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecommunications, AI, and advanced vision applications while SYT is a semiconductor assembly (OSAT) leader.

"The launch of Enablence's new production fab in Vietnam provides, an end-to-end optical supply chain alternative, which could mitigate supply chain risk for North American cloud hyperscalers, optical module manufacturers, and telecom customers by reducing their reliance on Chinese-origin supply," said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies.

Following the strategic OSAT partnership between Enablence and SYT announced in March 2026, all major production-line equipment is now production qualified at SYT's site in Vietnam. The initial production lines, which include Enablence's core passive optical component portfolio, have successfully produced qualified samples, which have been released to key North American customers for evaluation.

With the production facility now complete, Enablence's supply chain integrates chip design in Ottawa, Canada; wafer fabrication, specialised assembly, packaging and test at Enablence's Silicon Valley Fab in Fremont, California; and advanced, high-volume packaging and assembly at SYT's facility in Vietnam. This model was purpose-built to mitigate risk for North American cloud hyperscalers and Tier-1 optical module makers who currently source much of their optical chips in China.

SYT has completed installation of all production-line equipment and successfully produced qualified samples at its advanced manufacturing facility in Vietnam. Initial samples have already been released to key customers for evaluation, marking the transition from installation to qualified, production capability.

Optical chip manufacturing takes place in Fremont, CA, while assembly and packaging are now executed via dedicated, qualified production capacity at SYT's facility in Vietnam, giving the completed platform full supply chain origin compliance outside of China. Having invested in new tooling and infrastructure upgrades at its Silicon Valley Fab, Enablence is now capable of fulfilling production orders for North American and global partners.

The completed platform directly supports high-speed PLC products, including Enablence's FR4 wavelength management solutions, and custom optical engines which are required for Co-Packaged Optics and Linear Pluggable Optics deployed in AI clusters.

"The completion of our Vietnam production facility with SYT marks the final leg in building a fully compliant, resilient supply chain for the optical components that power AI infrastructure, automotive LiDAR, warehouse robotics and medical imaging," said Haugen.

"With chip design in Ottawa, wafer fabrication at our Silicon Valley Fab, and now qualified, high-volume packaging and assembly with SYT in Vietnam, Enablence can now provide hyperscalers, module manufacturers, and telecom operators an immediate, qualified, and fully compliant alternative to Chinese-origin supply, including supporting the deployment of 800G and 1.6T optical infrastructure," he said.

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Tokuyama Vietnam on August 13 held an inauguration ceremony for its polysilicon manufacturing plant at Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park (Phu My 3 SIP) in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Enablence ShunYun Technology semiconductor chip

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