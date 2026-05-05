ECOVACS offers all-in-one solutions for effortless summer cleaning

MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 May 2026 - ECOVACS Robotics, a global leader in home service robotics, is raising comfort this season with its Summer Holiday Campaign, bringing smarter, faster, and hands-free cleaning to Indian homes. Convenient, effortless and designed for modern city hustlers, their all-in-one solutions empower consumers to come home to spotless spaces without lifting a finger.



ECOVACS is rolling out limited-time, high-impact deals on Amazon India from 8th to 13th May, with discounts of up to 75%, making this the perfect moment for first-time consumers to switch from manual to intelligent cleaning and upgrade their routines with cutting-edge technology. ECOVACS' entry-level range makes that transition seamless.

From everyday dust to hard-to-reach corners and even windows, ECOVACS Robotics cleaning solutions deliver full-home coverage, blending intelligent technology with powerful performance and seamless automation to take the stress out of summer cleaning.The DEEBOT N50 Pro OMNI brings this vision to life with a powerful combination of vacuuming and intelligent mopping, effortlessly tackling dust, debris, and pet hair across all floor types. With up to 300 minutes of runtime, anti-hair tangle technology, and intuitive app-enabled controls, users can easily customize schedules, zones, and cleaning modes right from their smartphones or wearable devices—making smart living feel truly effortless.Enhancing this experience further is the All-in-One OMNI Station, which streamlines maintenance with automated mop washing and drying, auto-refill, and dust emptying—delivering a hygienic, hands-free cleaning routine that keeps your home consistently fresh with minimal effort.For homes with more compact layouts, the DEEBOT MINI is also part of the lineup. Designed to take up less space while still offering the All-in-One OMNI Station and a hands-free cleaning experience, this is another ideal choice for users seeking efficiency without compromising on performance.As modern homes face rising levels of dust and pollution, maintaining cleanliness in homes goes beyond just floors. Windows, constantly exposed to outdoor dust and changing weather conditions, require equal attention to keep living spaces truly spotless. ECOVACS' WINBOT robotic window cleaners address this by effectively removing dust, rain stains, and pollution buildup, leaving windows crystal-clear and helping your home shine from the inside out.Beyond windows, the WINBOT MINI is also designed to clean a wide range of glass surfaces, including glass panels, balcony glass, and shower screens — ensuring comprehensive coverage across vertical spaces in the home.Its compact and slim design enables it to access and clean areas that are often difficult to reach, such as narrow windows, spaces behind grills or railings, and other tight or confined surfaces. This makes it a practical solution for urban homes where accessibility can be a challenge.Explore ECOVACS' Summer Holiday deals to unlock special, limited-time pricing. Make the switch smarter this summer—to faster, easier, and more effective deep cleaning—at your fingertips. Visit ECOVACS' official marketplace to grab these can't-miss deals!

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