DBS and TenPay enable instant transfers to Weixin Pay

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS Bank and TenPay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, have launched a cross-border service that allows DBS customers to send money instantly and securely to Weixin Pay, the digital RMB wallet within Weixin/WeChat, connecting to over a billion Weixin and WeChat users.

Using DBS Remit in DBS digibank, customers can now transfer money direcly to a recipient's Weixin Pay Wallet Balance or to bank cards linked to Weixin Pay, simplifying everyday cross-border money transfers, at zero fees.

This launch is part of DBS' and TenPay Global's broader strategic partnership to deliver seamless, convenient and secure cross-border payment experiences within the Tencent ecosystem. With near-instant credit to recipients' Weixin Pay wallets, funds can be used immediately for transfers, top-ups for services and everyday spending within the Weixin/ WeChat app.

DBS is the first regional bank to establish a direct connection with Weixin Pay, enabling cross-border money movement from multiple markets. By combining the extensive Weixin ecosystem with DBS, the region's leading bank, the partnership enhances accessibility and convenience for customers sending money to the Chinese mainland. TenPay Global currently supports remittances from over 100 countries and regions to Weixin Pay.

How to send money to Weixin/ WeChat in China

1. Go to "Overseas Transfer" in digibank and add a new recipient by entering the recipient's Weixin/ WeChat registered phone number, address and your relationship to the recipient.

2. Please note that a 12-hour cooling period will apply before the first payment can be made.

3. After the cooling period, return to "Overseas Transfer", choose the Weixin/ WeChat recipient and input the amount and purpose of payment.

4. Payment will be instantly sent to the Weixin/ WeChat recipient.

In addition, DBS and TenPay Global are collaborating to enable connectivity between DBS PayLah! and Weixin Pay. Over three million DBS PayLah! users will be able to make payments by scanning Weixin Pay QR codes or by presenting their own QR codes at tens of millions of merchants across the Chinese mainland. This will expand acceptance and unlock greater payment flexibility for travel, living and business needs.

Said Sanjoy Sen, Group Head of DBS Consumer Bank, "We've been seeing consistent double-digit year-on-year growth in DBS Remit funds sent to China, reflecting the strength of cross-border ties between Singapore and the Chinese mainland. The launch of this service is timely with Chinese New Year approaching. During this festive season, we typically see around a 30% increase in remittances to China. Through our partnership with TenPay Global, we're glad to be able to offer customers a trusted, seamless way to move money instantly and with confidence, at scale and with zero fees."

"Our partnership with DBS represents a meaningful step in advancing cross-border payment connectivity. By connecting Weixin Pay with DBS' trusted banking and payment platforms, we are delivering compliant and user-centric cross-border solutions that simplify how money moves and how payments are made across borders. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to unlock new possibilities for economic exchange and to support secure, everyday digital payment experiences in an increasingly connected world," said Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore).

