Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DBS and TenPay enable instant transfers to Weixin Pay

February 14, 2026 | 20:32
(0) user say
The Singapore bank and Chinese payment provider integrated their systems to facilitate real-time cross-border remittances for retail customers.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS Bank and TenPay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, have launched a cross-border service that allows DBS customers to send money instantly and securely to Weixin Pay, the digital RMB wallet within Weixin/WeChat, connecting to over a billion Weixin and WeChat users.

Using DBS Remit in DBS digibank, customers can now transfer money direcly to a recipient's Weixin Pay Wallet Balance or to bank cards linked to Weixin Pay, simplifying everyday cross-border money transfers, at zero fees.

This launch is part of DBS' and TenPay Global's broader strategic partnership to deliver seamless, convenient and secure cross-border payment experiences within the Tencent ecosystem. With near-instant credit to recipients' Weixin Pay wallets, funds can be used immediately for transfers, top-ups for services and everyday spending within the Weixin/ WeChat app.

DBS is the first regional bank to establish a direct connection with Weixin Pay, enabling cross-border money movement from multiple markets. By combining the extensive Weixin ecosystem with DBS, the region's leading bank, the partnership enhances accessibility and convenience for customers sending money to the Chinese mainland. TenPay Global currently supports remittances from over 100 countries and regions to Weixin Pay.

How to send money to Weixin/ WeChat in China

1. Go to "Overseas Transfer" in digibank and add a new recipient by entering the recipient's Weixin/ WeChat registered phone number, address and your relationship to the recipient.

2. Please note that a 12-hour cooling period will apply before the first payment can be made.

3. After the cooling period, return to "Overseas Transfer", choose the Weixin/ WeChat recipient and input the amount and purpose of payment.

4. Payment will be instantly sent to the Weixin/ WeChat recipient.

In addition, DBS and TenPay Global are collaborating to enable connectivity between DBS PayLah! and Weixin Pay. Over three million DBS PayLah! users will be able to make payments by scanning Weixin Pay QR codes or by presenting their own QR codes at tens of millions of merchants across the Chinese mainland. This will expand acceptance and unlock greater payment flexibility for travel, living and business needs.

Said Sanjoy Sen, Group Head of DBS Consumer Bank, "We've been seeing consistent double-digit year-on-year growth in DBS Remit funds sent to China, reflecting the strength of cross-border ties between Singapore and the Chinese mainland. The launch of this service is timely with Chinese New Year approaching. During this festive season, we typically see around a 30% increase in remittances to China. Through our partnership with TenPay Global, we're glad to be able to offer customers a trusted, seamless way to move money instantly and with confidence, at scale and with zero fees."

"Our partnership with DBS represents a meaningful step in advancing cross-border payment connectivity. By connecting Weixin Pay with DBS' trusted banking and payment platforms, we are delivering compliant and user-centric cross-border solutions that simplify how money moves and how payments are made across borders. This partnership reflects our shared ambition to unlock new possibilities for economic exchange and to support secure, everyday digital payment experiences in an increasingly connected world," said Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore).

For more details, kindly visit go.dbs.com/sg-Weixin.

By PR Newswire

TenPay Global

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DBS TenPay Weixin Pay

Related Contents

DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

DBS ARTable 2026 Combines Art and Dining

DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card offers up to 11% savings in China

DBS UnionPay Platinum Debit Card offers up to 11% savings in China

DBS UnionPay launch SplendorPlus campaign to boost China-Singapore financial connectivity

DBS UnionPay launch SplendorPlus campaign to boost China-Singapore financial connectivity

Weixin Cross-Border Spend Jumps 34 Percent

Weixin Cross-Border Spend Jumps 34 Percent

DBS Debuts AI Coach to Upskill Workforce

DBS Debuts AI Coach to Upskill Workforce

PayNet, Alipay+ & Weixin Pay Unite in Malaysia

PayNet, Alipay+ & Weixin Pay Unite in Malaysia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Kim Long Motor and AOJ Suzhou enter strategic partnership

Kim Long Motor and AOJ Suzhou enter strategic partnership

Haiphong welcomes long-term Euro investment

Haiphong welcomes long-term Euro investment

Grand Park City Hall offers spring break deals in Singapore

Grand Park City Hall offers spring break deals in Singapore

Walnut Coding launches public welfare AI education program

Walnut Coding launches public welfare AI education program

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020