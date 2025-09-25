Danang approves $1.8 billion investment in Lien Chieu Container Port

The project covers a total area of approximately 172.6 hectares, including nearly 147 ha of land and 25.7 ha of water surface.

Lien Chieu Port's deployment area

Designed with an annual handling capacity of around 5.7 million TEUs (equivalent to 74 million tonnes), the port is expected to handle between 14.25 and 36.3 million tonnes per year by 2030.

The total investment is estimated at $1.8 billion, with $362 million in equity capital contributed by investors. The remaining capital will be mobilised through credit institutions. The operational period for the project is set at 50 years from the date of land allocation.

Located in Hai Van ward, the project will be developed from the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 through Q1/2036.

According to the approved plan, Lien Chieu Port will feature eight container terminals with a total wharf length of 2,750m, capable of accommodating vessels up to 18,000 TEUs. Additionally, the port will include barge terminals that can receive ships of up to 5,000 tonnes, helping to reduce road traffic and lower logistics costs.

The development will proceed in three phases as follows:

Phase 1 (Q4/2025 – Q4/2028): This phase includes the construction of at least two terminals, supporting infrastructure, port rear logistics areas, railway yard levelling, and the building of a centralised bus station.

It also involves investing in connecting railway segments and dredging the waters in front of the wharves and connecting channels. The phase is expected to be operational by Q4/2028.

Phase 2 (Q1/2029 – Q4/2032): This phase focuses on constructing two more terminals, as well as supporting infrastructure. Additional dredging works will be carried out. The phase is expected to be operational by Q1/2033.

Phase 3 (Q1/2033 – Q4/2035): The final phase will see the construction of the remaining terminals, barge wharf area, and completion of auxiliary infrastructure, including the railway and bus station.

Dredging of the remaining water areas will also be completed. The entire project is slated to be operational by Q1/2036.

Lien Chieu Container Port is envisioned as a modern green port meeting international transit standards, aligning with Vietnam’s Seaport Development Plan through 2030, with a vision to 2050.

The project is being proposed by a consortium of investors including Hateco Group JSC, Hateco Seaport Co., Ltd., and Netherlands-based APM Terminals B.V. The investment proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Finance on May 29.

