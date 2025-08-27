Corporate

Daiwa Securities to increase stake in SSI amid private placement

August 27, 2025 | 22:30
Daiwa Securities Group, a major Japanese shareholder in SSI Securities Corporation, is set to increase its stake through a private share purchase, joining a broader capital-raising effort by the Vietnamese brokerage.
Daiwa Securities to increase stake in SSI amid private placement

SSI, one of Vietnam’s leading securities firms, is conducting a private placement of 104 million shares to 18 professional investors, aiming to raise VND3.25 trillion ($130 million). Daiwa Securities has registered to buy nearly 16 million shares at VND31,300 ($1.25) each, a transaction worth over VND497 billion (around $19.9 million).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. is already SSI’s largest shareholder, holding over 301 million shares, equivalent to over 15.25 per cent stake in the company. If the transaction is successful, Daiwa’s shareholding will increase to over 317 million shares. The transaction is scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 26.

Daiwa Securities Group is one of Japan’s 'Big Four' securities conglomerates, alongside Nomura, SMBC Nikko, and Mizuho. Established in 1902, the group operates in various sectors, including brokerage, investment, and asset management.

In 2011, Daiwa became a strategic shareholder of SSI by acquiring a 20 per cent stake. Last November, Daiwa exercised its right to purchase an additional 23.2 million SSI shares in a rights issue for existing shareholders.

SSI’s Board of Directors approved a plan on August 12 to offer more than 104 million shares in a private placement to 18 professional investors, including 14 institutions and four individuals.

At VND31,300 ($1.25) per share, the company aims to raise VND3.25 trillion ($130 million), with half allocated to investing in certificates of deposit and half for margin lending.

SSI recorded operating revenue of VND2.99 trillion ($119.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025, up nearly 30 per cent on-year. After-tax profit reached VND968 billion ($38.7 million), the highest in nearly four years.

For the first six months, SSI achieved revenue of VND5.15 trillion ($206 million) and profit of VND1.8 trillion ($72 million), up 20 per cent and 11 per cent respectively compared to the same period last year, surpassing 54 per cent of its annual target.

As of June 30, SSI’s total assets reached nearly VND92 trillion ($3.6 billion), an increase of VND19 trillion ($760 million) from the beginning of the year. Equity stood at approximately VND27.7 trillion ($1.17 billion), while margin lending hit a record of VND32.8 trillion ($1.3 billion), providing significant momentum for SSI to continue its strong performance in the upcoming quarters.

Sumitomo Corporation and SBI Holdings acquire stakes in FPT's AI Japan facility Sumitomo Corporation and SBI Holdings acquire stakes in FPT's AI Japan facility

Sumitomo Corporation and SBI Holdings will each invest 20 per cent in FPT Smart Cloud Japan, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation.
SCGP acquires additional 30 per cent stake in Duy Tan Plastics SCGP acquires additional 30 per cent stake in Duy Tan Plastics

SCG Packaging Public Co., Ltd. (SCGP) announced on June 10 that it has strengthened its consumer packaging business through an investment in Duy Tan Plastics Manufacturing Corporation (Duy Tan JSC).
E-commerce credibility at stake as Vietnam moves to curb counterfeit goods E-commerce credibility at stake as Vietnam moves to curb counterfeit goods

Vietnam is set to tighten oversight of livestream sales and digital advertising amid rising concern over counterfeit goods on e-commerce platforms, in a bid to protect consumer trust and ensure fair competition.
Altri to acquire AeoniQ stake, scaling climate-positive textile yarn Altri to acquire AeoniQ stake, scaling climate-positive textile yarn

The deal accelerates global efforts to commercialise sustainable, carbon-negative fashion materials.

By Nguyen Kim

TagTag:
SSI Daiwa Securities Group shareholders

