Daimler Buses Unveils Hydrogen Setra Prototype

February 05, 2026 | 10:46
(0) user say
The commercial vehicle manufacturer partnered with FEV to develop its inaugural hydrogen-powered coach demonstrator, advancing zero-emission public transport technology.

AACHEN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 4 February 2026 - Aachen, FEV has teamed up with Daimler Buses to create the first coach with a hydrogen fuel cell drive system. The starting point for the "H₂ Coach" technology demonstrator, which is intended for testing purposes, was a conventional Setra coach. This marks an important step toward locally emission-free long-distance travel: short refueling times, ranges of at least 800 kilometers per tank filling, and quiet operation underscore its practicality.

Daimler Buses and FEV jointly carried out the complete system transformation from diesel drive to fuel cell electric vehicle. After creating the overall vehicle concept, FEV took over the mechanical and E/E integration. One distinguishing feature is that the individual components deployed – including fuel cells, high-voltage components (such as batteries and electric motors), H₂ tank assemblies, control units including software – originate from different technology platforms from Daimler Buses and Daimler Truck. FEV integrated the systems into a functional powertrain in the overall vehicle.

An important factor in the development process was safety. Measures were developed for various crash load cases as well as for functional, high-voltage, and hydrogen safety.

"The 'H₂ Coach' impressively demonstrates how complex subsystems can be integrated into a testable, safe complete vehicle when vehicle, powertrain, and E/E expertise come from a single source," said Klaus Wolff, Vice President Project Management at FEV. "With our one-stop-shop approach, we quickly and efficiently delivered the desired customized solution to our customer – from concept to approval."

After successful approval by German technical inspection authority TÜV and passing electromagnetic compatibility tests, FEV handed over the vehicle to Daimler Buses in the summer of 2025 after approximately two years of joint project work.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By FEV Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Daimler Buses Hydrogen Setra Prototype FEV

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Lanzhou Beef Noodles Embrace Innovation for Global Markets

Lanzhou Beef Noodles Embrace Innovation for Global Markets

GOD55 Sports Becomes Honda LCR Premium Partner

GOD55 Sports Becomes Honda LCR Premium Partner

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

