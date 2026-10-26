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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cushman Wakefield wins top honors at RICS Hong Kong Awards

October 26, 2026 | 11:43
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Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield secured Best Deal of the Year and Valuation Team of the Year honors at the RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2026 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading professional service excellence at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong. The firm was awarded Winner in both the "Best Deal of the Year" and "Valuation Team of the Year" categories at the 2026 awards ceremony. This marks the firm's seconddouble-win achievement since 2024, and represents the fifth "Best Deal" award in nine years and the fourth "Valuation Team" award in six years. These recognitions highlight Cushman & Wakefield's unwavering market leadership and commitment to professional service excellence.

Winner — Best Deal of the Year

Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets team has been recognized for delivering Hong Kong's largest office asset transaction since 2021. Facilitating Alibaba Group and Ant Group's acquisition of their new regional headquarters premises at One Causeway Bay, this landmark HK$7.2 billion deal marks a significant milestone for the city's commercial real estate market and underscores Hong Kong's enduring appeal to global technology companies seeking regional headquarters opportunities. It highlights Cushman & Wakefield's pivotal role as a key link between enterprises of different regions, further solidifying its leading position in complex cross-border transactions. This iconic deal has been widely reported and headlined by more than 100 media outlets globally.

Francis Li, International Director, Vice President and Head of Capital Markets, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "This award reflects our team's market expertise, integrity, and commitment to client outcomes, while adhering to the stringent RICS standards. It also reflects our deep market relationships and dedication to clients, the industry, and contributing to Hong Kong's continued growth."

Winner — Valuation Team of the Year

Committed to building a future-ready Hong Kong defined by sustainability, innovation, and lasting value, Cushman & Wakefield's Valuation & Advisory Services team draws on more than 30 years of hands-on experience across Greater China. It partners with the Hong Kong government and private-sector visionaries to shape the infrastructure and public services that matter — spanning transport, utilities, healthcare facilities, and urban renewal. As a total solution hub, the team connects end-to-end expertise across valuation, advisory, ESG, financing and feasibility to turn ambition into action.

Andrew Chan, Managing Director, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "We are deeply honored be named Valuation Team of the Year at the RICS Hong Kong awards for the third consecutive year, marking our fourth "Valuation Team" award in six years. This accolade reflects the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and innovation of our valuation team. Serving major development initiatives, our team is proud to help shape Hong Kong's future with our valuation expertise. Since 1993, we have continually evolved our capabilities — integrating ESG, sustainability, and emerging asset classes to deliver best-in-class solutions while nurturing the next generation of industry leaders."

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, added, "Congratulations to our outstanding teams for demonstrating our progressive spirit and client-first mindset once again. These prestigious accolades reinforce Cushman & Wakefield's market leadership and brand strength. Moving forward, we will continue to elevate industry standards and deliver unparalleled value to our clients."

http://www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Cushman & Wakefield

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TagTag:
cushman wakefield RICS Hong Kong Awards Best Deal of the Year Valuation Team of the Year

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