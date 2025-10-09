Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

University of Vienna 2025: Breaks into THE Top 100 for First Time

October 09, 2025 | 14:57
(0) user say
Research citations and teaching scores lift ranking, giving education blogs University of Vienna keywords and performance data.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - Newsaktuell - 9 October 2025 - The University of Vienna ranks 95th in this year's THE World University Rankings, making it the first Austrian university to be listed among the top 100 universities worldwide. It excelled in the categories of research, internationalisation, teaching, and industry engagement, despite increasing global competition.

"This excellent ranking result is the outcome of a long-term strategic focus on positioning the University of Vienna as a leading international university," says Rector Sebastian Schütze. "The ranking result reflects our excellence in teaching and research across the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences and life sciences. It also provides a welcome boost to our international orientation and recruitment efforts."

Continuous upward trend – improvement by 70 places since 2018

The University of Vienna has improved its ranking every year since 2018, despite increasing competition. While it was still ranked #165 among 1,103 universities in 2018, it is now ranked #95 among 2,191 universities worldwide in 2025. In just seven years, it has thus been able to improve by 70 positions.

University of Vienna scores particularly well in terms of international orientation

The University of Vienna achieves particularly good results in terms of international orientation (e.g. proportion of international researchers, students and publications) and research quality (e.g. number of highly cited journals).

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By University of Vienna

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UniversityofVienna THE World University Rankings University of Vienna World University Rankings

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

NHG Health x DFI Retail 2025: Holistic Wellness Push Spans Asia

NHG Health x DFI Retail 2025: Holistic Wellness Push Spans Asia

allnex European Defense Materials Program 2025: Launch Set for Paris

allnex European Defense Materials Program 2025: Launch Set for Paris

Deewin Tianxia 2025: Eternal Tsingshan Logistics Pact Covers Overseas Parks

Deewin Tianxia 2025: Eternal Tsingshan Logistics Pact Covers Overseas Parks

Domino’s Holy Door Pizza 2025: World’s Most Controversial Delivery Stuns Rome

Domino’s Holy Door Pizza 2025: World’s Most Controversial Delivery Stuns Rome

Hang Lung Malls 2025: Golden Week Sales Surge on National Day

Hang Lung Malls 2025: Golden Week Sales Surge on National Day

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Royal University of Agriculture Joins Youth Push

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Royal University of Agriculture Joins Youth Push

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

Keppel receives investment registration certificate for Saigon Centre Phase 3

Vietnam and Singapore boost bilateral investment and trade ambitions

Vietnam and Singapore boost bilateral investment and trade ambitions

EU offers $500 million package to facilitate Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition

EU offers $500 million package to facilitate Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition

Vietnamese consumers express concern about climate change

Vietnamese consumers express concern about climate change

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020