HK universities rank among world's top 20

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 June 2026 – Hong Kong universities continue to excel on the international stage with five institutions ranked among the world's top 100 and, for the first time, two in the top 20 of the 2027 World University Rankings published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on June 18.



A spokesman for Hong Kong's Education Bureau (EDB) said that with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government's full commitment to developing Hong Kong into an education hub, coupled with the support of a series of policy measures, the city's higher education system has again excelled.



Announcing the results, QS said in a press release that Hong Kong "emerges as Asia's most improved higher education system for the second consecutive year, and the second most improved globally among systems with three or more ranked universities".

Hong Kong is home to five universities consistently ranked in the global top 100



The University of Hong Kong (HKU) maintained its position at 11th in the world; The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) rose 14 places to 18th; The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology rose 11 places to 33rd; and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University climbed four places to 50th, entering the world's top 50 for the first time. Also among the top 100 is City University of Hong Kong, which improved 11 places to 52nd.



In the latest Best Global Universities Rankings published by the U.S. News & World Report just days ago, multiple Hong Kong universities also demonstrated exceptional international competitiveness, with 20 subjects placing in the global top 10. Notably, CUHK, HKU, and The Education University of Hong Kong swept the global top three spots for the Best Global Universities for "Education and Educational Research", underscoring the city's prowess in cultivating talents and conducting academic research.



"These achievements fully affirm the effectiveness of the HKSAR Government's steadfast investment in education and its full support through the University Grants Committee (UGC) for institutions to continuously innovate, optimise, expand capacity, and enhance quality. The significant year-on-year rise in the overall rankings of our institutions further validates Hong Kong's strong appeal as a premier hub for international high-end talent," the EDB spokesman said.



"The stellar performance of UGC-funded universities in the international rankings is by no means accidental. On one hand, it relies on the tireless efforts of all institutions to actively recruit world-class scholars and invest in infrastructure. On the other hand, the HKSAR Government's stable resource investment, clear and supportive policy guidance, as well as the rigorous quality assurance implemented through the University Accountability Agreements, are also of paramount importance."

The University of Hong Kong secured the 11th spot in the latest QS World University Rankings

The Government will continue to promote the internationalisation and diversification of post-secondary education, which aims to not only enhance Hong Kong's development momentum but also make proactive contributions to the nation's development, the spokesman said.The strength demonstrated by Hong Kong's higher education system aligns perfectly with the strategic goals set out in the National 15th Five-Year Plan to build a leading nation in education, technology, and talent.To support the post-secondary education sector to grow bigger and stronger, the Government has raised the admission ceiling for non-local students in taught programmes at funded post-secondary institutions to 50 per cent, and increased the over-enrolment ceiling for self-financing places in funded research postgraduate programmes to 120 per cent, among other measures.Meanwhile, the Government is promoting the "Study in Hong Kong" brand. The Task Force on Study in Hong Kong, in collaboration with major institutions, is stepping up promotion of Hong Kong's excellent academic, research, and international collaboration resources on the Chinese Mainland and overseas. It also aims to attract outstanding talent from all over the world through initiatives such as expanding the Belt and Road Scholarship.https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

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