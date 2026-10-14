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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Creative Secondary School hosts 20th anniversary Open Day in October

October 14, 2026 | 09:31
(0) user say
Hong Kong educational institution Creative Secondary School announced its annual Open Day 2026 event for October 31 to celebrate two decades of secondary academic programs.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 October 2026 - Marking two decades of inspiring minds and shaping leaders, Creative Secondary School (CSS) invites prospective students, parents, and community members to its annual Open Day 2026 on Saturday, 31 October 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Creative Secondary School Celebrates 20 Years of Educational Excellence with Open Day 2026: "World of Possibilities"

Grounded in the school's guiding ethos—"Through this place, we thrive, we serve, and find our place in the world"—this milestone celebration, themed "World of Possibilities," will showcase how CSS empowers young learners to become thoughtful, adaptable global citizens. Visitors will experience first-hand the school's inquiry-based learning model across its IB MYP, IB DP, and HKDSE pathways, designed to cultivate critical thinking, academic excellence, and international-mindedness.

Throughout the event, attendees will enjoy a vibrant campus experience featuring live student music and arts performances, academic showcases, interactive student-led charity booths, and opportunities to connect directly with CSS teachers, parents, students, and support teams. To gain deeper insight into academic life, families can attend the Admissions Talk (1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) at the School Hall to learn about the educational philosophy and admissions process, or register upper-primary learners for specialized P5 & P6 Classroom Taster Sessions (held at 12:00 nn and 2:15 p.m.) to experience CSS's dynamic teaching approach firsthand.

Join us as CSS celebrates 20 years of transformative education and looks toward a future of limitless possibilities.

Sign Up & Enquiries
If you are interested in joining our CSS Open Day 2026, please fill in the Online Form here or scan the QR code below.
https://forms.gle/4xdqhYnQTUBDYBEa6






Contact Us: +852 2336 0233 / admin@css.edu.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Creative Secondary School

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Creative Secondary School Open Day 2026

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