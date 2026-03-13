Corporate

MetaOptics ships metalens testing equipment to Taiwan partner

March 13, 2026 | 10:48
(0) user say
The optical technology company delivered automated measurement systems to the Taiwanese manufacturer for quality control of advanced lens production.

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has completed the shipment of its Automatic Metalens Tester to its partner based in Taoyuan, Taiwan, which is positioned in close proximity to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport providing easy access to regional and international customer. This deployment marks a significant milestone in establishing end-to-end metalens manufacturing capabilities in Taiwan, and further reinforces MetaOptics' commitment to supporting the region's advanced semiconductor ecosystems.

The Automatic Metalens Tester, developed in collaboration with a listed company specializing in high-precision automation and assembly, complements MetaOptics' Direct Laser Writer (DLW) system previously deployed at Pin-Jye Nano Technologies ("Pin-Jye") in September 2025. Pin-Jye now has a DLW installed and is capable of producing metalens. With the Automatic Metalens Tester, Pin-Jye is fully capable of producing metalens and can achieve 100% sorting and characterization of functional metalens. These combined capabilities strengthen their value proposition to serve Taiwanese customers. Metalens design continues to be anchored in MetaOptics' core technology hub, the Singapore Excellence Center.

Specifically-built for MetaOptics' 12-inch glass-based metalens wafers, the Automatic Metalens Tester operates across visible (VIS) and near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths using dedicated laser sources. It automates critical testing steps, including wavelength and polarization-dependent optical efficiency and focus quality. The system supports a 360° × 120° field-of-view and working distances from a few centimetres to infinity. Integrated pick-and-place functionality allows for precise handling of individual dies from a 12-inch diced wafer, enables binning based on optical performance, and facilitates sorting into different JEDEC trays for good and defective metalenses. This will improve throughput, consistency, and traceability—key enablers for mass production that meet the reliability standards expected by leading global technology brands in Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), mobile, augmented reality, automotive, and other emerging applications.

"Building a robust metalens manufacturing ecosystem in Taiwan with our DLW and Automatic Metalens Tester allows us to serve customers more effectively," said Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman of MetaOptics Ltd. "This integrated approach—combining rapid prototyping with automated testing and quality control—positions our Taiwan operations to serve partners across the semiconductor supply chain with faster turnaround times, enhanced quality assurance, and a clear path to mass production. Additionally, we are collaborating with a renowned European foundry to implement the Automatic Metalens Tester in their factory."

MetaOptics is committed to expanding its global production network and is exploring further deployments of Direct Laser Writers and Automatic Metalens Testers in key markets to meet growing customer demand. Beyond the DLW and Automatic Metalens Tester, MetaOptics also offers a cutting-edge automatic metalens optical module assembler for color and monochrome camera module construction. These systems collectively form a business unit within the Company, which operates four vertically integrated business units: capital equipment, metalens design & foundry, IoT & smart devices, and AI algorithms.

For further information on technical specifications, please visit our website at: https://metaoptics.sg/product/metalens-automatic-tester/ .

Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

By PR Newswire

TagTag:
MetaOptics Taiwan

