SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The APEC CEO Summit 2026 will be held in Shenzhen, China, at the Qianhai International Convention Center, from November 17 to 18 under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together." Hosted by CCPIT, this is China's third time hosting the APEC and more than 2,000 Asia-Pacific political and business leaders are expected to attend.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony and deliver a keynote speech, charting the course for Asia-Pacific cooperation under new circumstances. Participation covers all 21 APEC economies, with leaders of 11 economies — Australia, Canada, Chile, China's Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Thailand and Viet Nam — attending to deliver speeches or join panel discussions. Among the participants are 115 Fortune Global 500 companies, U.S. firms form the largest non-host contingent at nearly 20%.

Ahead of the summit, Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Chair of the APEC CEO Summit 2026, published a signed article in The Economist titled "The Business Footprint in APEC China 2026." In the article, Ren highlighted the role of the business community in advancing regional cooperation and contributing to APEC's continued development.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for one-third of the world's population, more than 60% of the global output and nearly half of all trade. APEC, established more than 30 years ago, has been serving as the premier multilateral catalyst, driving integration, prosperity and what is widely celebrated as the "Asia-Pacific miracle." The region's growth momentum remains strong, with the International Monetary Fund projecting 4.8% growth for the Asia-Pacific region in 2026.

Through the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and related commercial platforms, CCPIT has forged deep regional consensus. Rigorous dialogues on economic integration, sustainability and digital innovation have yielded 14 core deliverables, including landmark statements backing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) and regional connectivity, setting the stage for the Leaders' Meeting.

The year's fourth ABAC meeting convened in Shenzhen from November 14 to 16, with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng attending the opening and commending the council's achievements. The year's work was organized under the annual theme "Openness, Connectivity, Synergy," with four working groups covering regional economic integration, sustainable development, digital innovation, connectivity and finance and the economy — and one task force on connectivity group restored after an eight-year hiatus at China's initiative.

14 outcome documents comprise a letter to APEC leaders with policy recommendations, eight letters to ministers in charge of trade, finance, energy, small and medium-sized enterprises, the digital economy, food, transport and women's affairs alongside five standalone statements. Chinese proposals on artificial intelligence applications, zero-carbon transport, cross-border QR code payments, green agriculture and supply chain cooperation were incorporated into the outcomes, alongside a joint supply-chain proposal with the U.S. business community and a joint "AI+" proposal with the Canadian business community.

On November 17-18, the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen will address these priorities through seven agenda areas: the FTAAP, connectivity, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, sustainability and digital and green transformation.

Marking the first time in the summit's 30-year history that outcomes will be issued in the form of an initiative, the organizers will join the Asia-Pacific business community in releasing the APEC CEO Summit Shenzhen Initiative 2026, which systematically channels business recommendations to the Leaders' Meeting and provides an actionable framework for follow-up cooperation. Side events include a roundtable between Guangdong Province and delegates, a "Qianhai Night" reception and the "Shenzhen Tour" — two official routes plus eight recommended routes spanning 30 signature sites such as the Qianhai Museum, the Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum and the Shenzhen Robotics Valley.

Shenzhen's credentials as host are borne out by the numbers: in the first three quarters of this year, the city's imports and exports with other APEC economies reached 3.23 trillion yuan, up 40% year on year. Over 130 leading Shenzhen companies are taking part in the summit.

Under the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," the third APEC "China Year" is focused on three priorities: openness, innovation and cooperation. Among participants, there is widely-shared expectation that the gathering in Shenzhen will deliver tangible outcomes and add fresh impetus to both regional and global economies. With China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) off to a strong start, companies worldwide are looking to the summit for the country's latest opening-up measures and new opportunities presented by Chinese modernization.

"I look forward to meeting all the business leaders of Asia-Pacific in Shenzhen. If APEC China Year is to leave a durable business footprint, Shenzhen must be where that work gathers pace — not where it is merely celebrated," said Ren Hongbin.

As China's national trade and investment promotion agency, CCPIT is dedicated to strengthening business ties and boosting regional exchange. Since 2023, it has hosted four editions of the China International Supply Chain Expo, providing a platform for companies to explore opportunities across global supply chains. Looking beyond the summit, CCPIT will further broaden practical cooperation in three areas. It will build bridges for trade and investment by strengthening regular ties with trade promotion agencies and chambers of commerce across APEC economies, leveraging brand events such as the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Conference and the Global Business and Legal Forum, and helping agreements such as the RCEP to deliver more tangible benefits. It will reinforce supply chains — intra-APEC trade consistently accounts for more than 68% of members' total trade — with the fifth China International Supply Chain Expo scheduled to take place in Beijing in June 2027. It will amplify the Asia-Pacific voice in global economic governance: over more than three decades of APEC membership, the Chinese business community has evolved from a follower and participant in international economic rule-making into a contributor and leader, and CCPIT will keep turning the region's "golden ideas" into tangible actions.

For more information about the APEC CEO Summit 2026, please visit https://www.apecceosummit2026.cn/en/apec2026/