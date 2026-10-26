Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green transition support key for SMEs facing emissions pressure

October 26, 2026 | 12:50
(0) user say
Rising emissions requirements are putting pressure on small- and medium-sized enterprises, making targeted financial, technological and cross-border support essential to turning green transition challenges into competitive advantages.

The message was conveyed at the 2026 Business Partner Cities (BPC) roundtable held on October 23 in Ho Chi Minh City where Shirley Ng, general manager, International Competitiveness at Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) noted thatreducing emission could become a competitive advantage for businesses.

“In pursuit of this goal, businesses need to assess current emission levels, build a roadmap to adjust production processes and allocate necessary resources aside technology investment, Moreover, the carbon border adjustment mechanism requires businesses to pay closer attention to emissions monitoring and reporting, as well as their ability to meet import markets’ standards,” she said.

Green transition support key for SMEs facing emissions pressure
Photo: Lac Nguyen

As for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), limited access to information, funding and resources can increase operating cost, prolong the transition process, as well as hinder them from making effective investment solutions.

Therefore, the challenge is to raise awareness of green production while equipping businesses to meet these requirements in practice.

At the conference, Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, noted that innovation must be closely linked to commercialisation and business development, while economic growth must go hand in hand with the efficient use of resources.

“These principles also underpin the green transition, requiring environmental solutions to deliver tangible business benefits and be practically implemented,” he said.

In Ho Chi Minh City, emissions reduction efforts are underway across multiple sectors.

Greenhouse gas inventories have been conducted at 360 facilities, of which 240 have developed 2026-2030 emissions reduction plans.

In the transport sector, around 68 per cent of buses run on electricity or other green energy, with the city targeting 100 per cent adoption by early 2027. Additionally, rooftop solar power capacity has reached 1.865,7 MWp.

However, these represent only an initial step for SMEs, as implementation depends on investment capital, technology and production ability.

There must be tailored support resolutions for different business groups, rather than simply prompting them to go green.

To that end, Ho Chi Minh City suggested strengthening market and investor connections, piloting technologies, and fostering collaboration among incubators within the BPC network.

Moriyama Ayako, director general of Economic Strategy Bureau of Osaka city government, said the city is working to put carbon-neutral technologies showcased at World Expo 2025 – a global technology exchange event – into practical use.

“Networking activities such as Vietnam Circular Economy Seminar and Tech Osaka Summit also help link environmental challenges with technology needs, business opportunities and international cooperation,” she said.

Osaka proposed providing SMEs with additional information about environmental challenges and business opportunities in partner cities, integrating green into existing policies and programmes, sharing business-matching events, and strengthening coordination among BPC organisations.

Such measures may help SMEs turn emissions reduction requirements into opportunities, improving production efficiency and maintaining competitiveness.

Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026 Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026

Six enterprises have been recognised in the Outstanding Industrial Property Developers in Green Transition category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held during the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
Raising construction materials supply chain standards amid green transition Raising construction materials supply chain standards amid green transition

Growing scrutiny of carbon emissions and ESG performance is putting pressure on construction materials companies and their supply chains, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, to strengthen their capabilities, according to Nguyen Thi Thanh Tam, head of Sustainability Development at Prime Group, a member of SCG.
Carbon market opens new avenues for green finance Carbon market opens new avenues for green finance

A domestic carbon market could help turn emissions reductions into a new source of finance for businesses, diversifying funding for the green transition and easing reliance on bank credit as the economy advances towards its net-zero target.
Green transition requires realistic roadmap Green transition requires realistic roadmap

The green transition has become an unmistakable trend, but its implementation requires a roadmap that reflects practical conditions and economic development needs.

By Nguyen Ha

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
smes green transition roundtable Business Partner Cities (BPC) access to finance competitive advantage current emission levels

Related Contents

Green transition opens new doors for electronics suppliers

Green transition opens new doors for electronics suppliers

Vietnam needs $700 billion to achieve net-zero roadmap

Vietnam needs $700 billion to achieve net-zero roadmap

Vietnam, Singapore aim to shape ASEAN's future through AI and green growth

Vietnam, Singapore aim to shape ASEAN's future through AI and green growth

Tax incentives set to accelerate EV adoption and curb pollution

Tax incentives set to accelerate EV adoption and curb pollution

Forum outlines pathways to accelerate green transition

Forum outlines pathways to accelerate green transition

Ho Chi Minh City advances low-emission private vehicles

Ho Chi Minh City advances low-emission private vehicles

Global cities seek solutions to startup scale-up challenge

Global cities seek solutions to startup scale-up challenge

BPC Roundtable Conference 2026 focuses on innovation and green growth

BPC Roundtable Conference 2026 focuses on innovation and green growth

Ping An Digital Bank expands trade financing platform for SMEs

Ping An Digital Bank expands trade financing platform for SMEs

BPC Roundtable Conference 2026 to open in Ho Chi Minh City

BPC Roundtable Conference 2026 to open in Ho Chi Minh City

SCG and Prime Group add value to the ecosystem

SCG and Prime Group add value to the ecosystem

Hong Kong releases First Five-Year Plan covering 2026 to 2030 period

Hong Kong releases First Five-Year Plan covering 2026 to 2030 period

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Green transition support key for SMEs facing emissions pressure

Green transition support key for SMEs facing emissions pressure

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 highlightes cooperation in a new era

Autumn Economic Forum 2026 highlightes cooperation in a new era

Policy credit helps women build economic independence

Policy credit helps women build economic independence

AI revolution testing ethical standards in accountancy

AI revolution testing ethical standards in accountancy

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020