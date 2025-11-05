Corporate

Citi CEO highlights Vietnam’s growing role at APEC 2025 CEO Summit

November 05, 2025 | 12:29
(0) user say
Citi CEO Jane Fraser highlighted Vietnam's emergence as a key manufacturing hub and Asia-Pacific's pivotal role in driving global growth during her keynote address at the APEC 2025 CEO Summit in South Korea.

“Globalisation isn't vanishing; it's changing. Growth is becoming more balanced, more digital and more distributed,” said Fraser. “Citi sees the APEC economies as an interconnected engine of global progress, spanning Asia, the Americas, and the Pacific.”

Citi CEO highlights Vietnam’s growing role at APEC 2025 CEO Summit

Citi's CEO outlined three themes shaping this transformation: resilience, innovation, and broad-based growth.

She noted that APEC economies, which account for 61 per cent of global GDP and over half of global trade, are strengthening supply chain resilience through diversification and regional collaboration.

Vietnam's rapid manufacturing expansion is a strong example of this adaptability.

On innovation, Fraser pointed to over $200 billion in private capital invested in emerging technologies across APEC since 2020, led by advances in generative AI, robotics, and clean energy.

Fraser also emphasised broad-based growth, highlighting Asia's fast-growing middle class and expanding digital services as key drivers of opportunity for both developed and emerging markets.

“The economies of APEC are not on parallel tracks. They're interconnected engines of global progress,” Fraser concluded. “Each depends on the other; for markets, capital, innovation, and stability. Citi is proud to play a role in enabling that growth, linking capital with ideas, and ambition with opportunity.”

Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts

The latest Citi Global Perspectives and Solutions (GPS) report has found that Vietnam and India could benefit the most from supply chain shifts thanks to the similarities in industrial structure.
Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day

Hundreds of Citi Vietnam employees and their families joined Global Community Day 2025 on June 7.
Citi Vietnam empowers employees through AI Days Citi Vietnam empowers employees through AI Days

Citi Vietnam is strengthening its commitment to an AI-driven future by hosting a series of “Citi AI Days” in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

By Huong Thuy

Citi CEO Jane Fraser Vietnam’s growing role global growth APEC 2025 CEO Summit manufacturing hub AsiaPacific region key drivers

