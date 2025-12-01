Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Colosseum establishes Japan subsidiary to accelerate logistics market entry

December 01, 2025 | 15:31
(0) user say
Colosseum establishes a Japan subsidiary to accelerate its entry into the local logistics market, expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colosseum Corporation, a global logistics DX partner led by CEO Park Jin-soo, has officially completed the establishment of its Japan subsidiary and is launching a full-scale expansion into the country's fast-growing e-commerce logistics market.

Since its founding in 2019, Colosseum has built an asset-light logistics network by connecting and upgrading more than 53 professional fulfillment centers globally or worldwide. Instead of constructing its own warehouses, the company transforms underutilized facilities and idle labor into high-performance logistics hubs, establishing itself as one of Korea's notable logistics-tech innovators.

With the launch of the Japan subsidiary, Colosseum will introduce Colo AI, its AI-powered logistics SaaS solution equipped with an advanced Warehouse Management System (WMS) designed specifically for Japanese on-site operations. The company noted that both Korea and Japan have traditionally focused on OMS (Order Management System), while the WMS—which directly influences the efficiency of receiving, storage, picking, and outbound processes—has not sufficiently evolved.

Executive Director Yoo In-hyung explained, "The Japanese market prioritizes on-site efficiency and data-driven operations. As the market handles a large volume of multi-SKU, small-lot orders, operational stability—such as picking accuracy, route control, and inventory precision—becomes critical. This is why the WMS plays a particularly important role."

He added, "Based on the WMS-driven operational expertise we built in Korea and the United States, we prepared the Japan subsidiary with confidence that our experience will transfer effectively. We will offer a localized solution reflecting Japanese warehouse layouts, labor practices, workflow styles, and inventory rules."

Colosseum's Colo AI integrates OMS, TMS, and WMS into a unified platform that automatically optimizes picking routes, packaging methods, and order mapping. It also supports integrations with major Japanese e-commerce platforms such as Qoo10 Japan and Rakuten, significantly improving fulfillment productivity for local sellers.

Through its new entity, Colosseum will strengthen logistics connectivity between Korea and Japan while providing end-to-end fulfillment services covering inventory storage, order handling, and last-mile delivery. The company aims to offer Japanese consumers faster and more reliable delivery experiences.

Colosseum also brings proven operational expertise from its Los Angeles hub, where it has stably operated a fulfillment center in partnership with global beauty platform CTKCLIP. In addition, Colo AI has demonstrated its competitiveness in both Korea and the United States by delivering substantial efficiency gains, including up to 250 minutes of reduced labor time, up to 45% lower logistics costs, and up to 6.9 times higher processing volume.

By PR Newswire

Colosseum International Inc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Colosseum Logistics market entry AsiaPacific region

Related Contents

Citi CEO highlights Vietnam’s growing role at APEC 2025 CEO Summit

Citi CEO highlights Vietnam’s growing role at APEC 2025 CEO Summit

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

Meta L'OCCITANE and Omnichat redefine WhatsApp loyalty experiences

Meta L'OCCITANE and Omnichat redefine WhatsApp loyalty experiences

Oxford Instruments launches Imaris 11 for workflow driven image analysis

Oxford Instruments launches Imaris 11 for workflow driven image analysis

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020