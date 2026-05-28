HKTB and Informa Markets sign three-year MoU to bring premium exhibition brands to Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Tourism Board and Informa Markets held a signing ceremony in Hong Kong today. The ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman (back left), and Stephen Carter, Group CEO, Informa Group (back right). Anthony Lau, HKTB Executive Director (front left), and Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO of Informa Markets Asia (front right), signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf. HKTB's partners and travel trade representatives also attended the ceremony in support of the partnership.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) today (27 May) signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Informa Markets, a leading global trade exhibition organiser, to establish a strategic partnership that will jointly bring a portfolio of premium international exhibition IPs to Hong Kong. Through the global exhibition platform, The Festival of Connoisseurs (TFOC), the partnership will introduce a diverse range of globally influential premium MICE events under Asia's first-ever "city-as-your-showroom" concept, further reinforcing Hong Kong's standing as "the World's Meeting Place" and attracting more high-value visitors to the city.Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, "This partnership is of great significance. It not only elevates Hong Kong's position as a premier global destination for high-end MICE tourism, but also affirms the city's vital role as a 'super-connector' and a 'super value-adder' between the Chinese Mainland and the world. At the same time, the collaboration drives the development of Hong Kong's high-end tourism market and helps attract more international brands and high-value visitors to the city. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Tourism Commission, our trade partners and stakeholders for their unwavering support as we work hand in hand to advance Hong Kong's journey as the World's Meeting Place."Ms. Margaret Ma Connolly, President & CEO, Informa Markets Asia, said, "Hong Kong has been at the heart of Informa's story in Asia for over three decades. In that time, we have grown alongside this city — through its transformations, its resilience, and its continued reinvention as one of most influential business destinations in the world. The decision to launch The Festival of Connoisseurs here is not simply a commercial one. It is a profound statement of conviction. We believe Hong Kong stands as the sovereign gateway between the world's second largest economy and the global stage, where the Eastern prosperity meets the Western artistry. By bringing together the resources, know-how and expertise of Informa's global luxury portfolio — from the world's most prestigious boat shows to the finest Jewellery fairs, from the exclusive private aviation platforms in Dubai to the spectacular supercar showcases in Monaco — and anchoring them here in Hong Kong, we are establishing Asia's definitive luxury show platform for the long term."Under the three-year MoU, the HKTB and Informa Markets will work together to position Hong Kong as the host city of TFOC from 2026 to 2028, and will develop the event into an annual flagship MICE event while progressively expanding its scale and international reach. Departing from traditional exhibition formats, TFOC will adopt the "city-as-your-showroom" concept, a first in Asia, extending beyond a single venue to span multiple landmarks and signature locations across Hong Kong, showcasing the city's distinctive charm and diversity. TFOC will cover prestige sectors including supercars, yachts, haute jewellery and horology, premium travel, masterpieces of art, iconic luxury properties, private aviation, fine dining and rare spirits, as well as wellness services and products. In addition to serving professional buyers across various sectors, the "city-as-your-showroom" approach also engages high-yield tourism segments and the general public (B2B2C), offering a fresh and elevated travel experience.Furthermore, the HKTB plans to participate in five of Informa Markets' major international high-end exhibitions in collaboration with TFOC: the globally renowned Monaco Yacht Show; the Palm Beach International Boat Show; the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show; Jewellery Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council region's leading haute jewellery and horology show; as well as Top Marques Monaco, which will be staged in Asia for the first time by extending to Hong Kong. Collectively, they will further promote Hong Kong's strengths in MICE tourism to global audiences.https://www.mehongkong.com/eng/home.html

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