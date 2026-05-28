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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asia's first Design and Innovation Festival SYNC comes to Bangkok on June 26

May 28, 2026 | 10:40
(0) user say
SYNC Design & Innovation in SITE 2026, described as Asia's first Design and Innovation Festival, will take place in Bangkok on June 26, bringing together Japanese design expertise and the cultural diversity of Asia for its inaugural edition.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2026 - On Friday, June 26, 2026, SYNC Design & Innovation in SITE 2026 will be held at Siam Paragon, Bangkok — a large-scale forum dedicated to the convergence of design and business. Organized by Nikkei Business Publications, Inc. (Nikkei BP) and co-organized by FOURDIGIT Inc. and the National Innovation Agency (NIA) of Thailand, the event announces its venue and principal speaker lineup.
SYNC_in_SITE.jpg

Event website: https://syncforum.asia

A special program within SITE 2026, one of Southeast Asia’s largest innovation festivals
SYNC Design & Innovation is realized in collaboration with SITE 2026 (June 25–27), the flagship startup and innovation technology festival hosted by NIA and one of the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. Past editions have drawn more than 30,000 in-person visitors and generated approximately 2.89 million online impressions, establishing SITE as a focal point of the regional innovation calendar across Asia. SYNC will be staged on June 26, the second day of SITE 2026, as a dedicated forum within the festival, positioned as the meeting point where Japanese design intelligence converges with the cultural diversity of Asia.

A landmark gathering of Japan’s leading designers and business leaders

The program brings together pioneers who have carried the power of design from Japan to the global stage:

• Manabu Mizuno (good design company), known for long-horizon brand strategy and total direction • Eisuke Tachikawa (NOSIGNER), Board of Directors, World Design Organization (WDO) • Eriko Yamaguchi, founder of MOTHERHOUSE, a brand operating across six Asian markets • Kazufumi Nagai (Tama Art University), behind the branding of numerous Japanese corporations • Yoshihiro Yagi (dentsu Japan), recipient of more than 750 awards in Japan and abroad
From the co-organizer, Ryo Taguchi, CEO of FOURDIGIT Inc., who has pioneered UX design within Japan’s digital industry, and Takehiro Suenari, who has led service design practice across Southeast Asia, will also take the stage.

The business track features practitioners working at the intersection of AI, technology and enterprise, including Satoru Yamamoto, who leads AI initiatives across the Dentsu Group; Akio Kazama of ZOZO, Japan’s leading fashion commerce company; and Shinichiro Nishikawa of NTT DATA Global Payment, who has supported international financial innovation. They will be joined by senior leaders of Japanese enterprises based in Thailand.

Thai innovation and design leaders join the stage

From the host city, leaders shaping policy, business and design in Thailand will convene:

• Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of NIA, architect of the 4G Strategy for national growth • Dr. Chakrit Pichyangkul, Executive Director of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), driving Thailand’s creative economy • Dr. Surapant Meknavin of the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO), leading AI policy and digital transformation • Dr. Nares Damrongchai, an international leader of organizational transformation • Sumpatha Jadee, Senior Designer at Farm Group
A special live performance bridging music and innovation

Beyond the business and design sessions, SYNC will feature live performances by acclaimed Japanese and Thai artists, designed to symbolize the fusion of business and creativity and to broaden the event's reach to wider audiences.

Featured artists include: Wednesday Campanella, KIKI, EYE VDJ MASA (with ALS MASATANE MUTO), Takahito Uchisawa (androp), STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION, Tom Kawada, Ohzora Kimishima, Hana Taguchi, inmintcondition, and others.

Special guest: Kumamon to appear with Manabu Mizuno

The forum welcomes a special guest from Japan: Kumamon, Sales and Happiness Manager of Kumamoto Prefecture. The beloved mascot will share the stage with creative director Manabu Mizuno, who designed Kumamon.

Event Overview
Name SYNC Design & Innovation in SITE 2026
Date Friday, June 26, 2026
Venue Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon, Bangkok, Thailand
Admission Free (advance registration required)
Languages Thai / English / Japanese
Website https://syncforum.asia
Organizer Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
Production & Co-organizers FOURDIGIT Inc., National Innovation Agency (NIA), Thailand
Supported by Creative Economy Agency (CEA)
Production partners Y's Connection Inc., J-WAVE, Inc., iDID

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By FOURDIGIT Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Design and Innovation Festival Design & Innovation Design Festival SYNC Innovation Festival SYNC

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