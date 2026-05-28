Kweichow Zhenjiu presents baijiu heritage at Vinexpo Asia 2026 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2026 - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") (SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), a leading pioneer in China's baijiu industry and the first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that its flagship sauce-aroma baijiu brand, Kweichow Zhenjiu, has staged a high-profile showcase at Vinexpo Asia 2026.



Leveraging Hong Kong's preeminent position as a global trade hub and a dynamic multicultural crucible, the exhibition convenes top-tier spirits exhibitors and industry authorities from more than 20 countries and regions worldwide. Amid a landscape in which global spirits brands actively pursue cross-cultural breakthroughs, this edition of Vinexpo Asia prominently featured a "Be Spirits Hong Kong" pavilion. Serving as a premier "super-connector", the platform has established sophisticated dialogue mechanisms and collaborative bridges, seamlessly accelerating the integration of Chinese baijiu into the international spirits market. Kweichow Zhenjiu's participation marks a profound advancement in the Group's internationalization strategy, serving as an invaluable window into the cultural essence of Chinese baijiu for global investors and high-end consumer segments.



Full-Spectrum Portfolio on Display: The Seamless Convergence of Craftsmanship Heritage and Modern Expression



Kweichow Zhenjiu curated a comprehensive product lineup tailored to diverse consumption dimensions, including mass consumption, business banquets, high-end collections, and contemporary lifestyle appreciation. Among the highlights, the strategic new offering "News Craft Beer" is masterfully tailored for the next generation of consumers and global audiences. Characterized by its crisp and modern-tasting profile, it pioneeringly explores diversified consumption scenarios, vividly embodying the innovative DNA of this time-honored brand.



As the brand's pinnacle collector-level masterpiece, the Grand "Da Zhen 2020" impressively features the legendary calligraphy of the Chinese character "Zhen"(珍), penned by Shen Zhou, one of the iconic "Four Great Masters of the Ming Dynasty". Seamlessly blending classical aesthetic philosophy with modern industrial design, the bottle incorporates intricate 3D hot foil embossing, encased in intangible cultural heritage Xuan paper (宣紙), and a bespoke, handcrafted outer box. The baijiu itself is meticulously master-blended by five national-level baijiu judges, harmonizing years of premium base liquor with exceptionally rare vintage-aged reserves, epitomizing the ultimate value in high-end connoisseurship and collection.



In addition, the brand simultaneously presented its flagship classic expressions, including "Lao Zhenjiu" (Classic Zhenjiu), "Zhen 15", and "Zhen 30". Also capturing widespread attention was its high-end vantage package-free[PN1] series, featuring "Zhen 2014", "Zhen 2013", "Zhen 30" and "Zhen 15". Embracing a minimalist aesthetic, this sophisticated range transparently conveys the liquor's intrinsic quality and authentic vintage value, proactively aligning with the evaluation paradigms of the international spirits industry.



Nurtured in the heartland of the core sauce-aroma baijiu production zone in Zunyi, Guizhou, Kweichow Zhenjiu unyieldingly adheres to time-honored solid-state fermentation techniques. Renowned for its elegant, full-bodied complexity, silky texture, and the legendary lingering fragrance that remains in the cup—the definitive "Zhen Style"—the Brand capitalizes on Hong Kong's status as an international hub to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, projecting the premium quality of Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu into the global arena.



Strategic Vision from Senior Leadership: Architecting a New Paradigm for Cross-Cultural Dialogue



Paul Ng, Vice President of International Affairs at ZJLD Group Inc., remarked: "Vinexpo Asia, as a world-class trade and exchange platform, serves as a vital conduit connecting Chinese baijiu with the global marketplace. Blessed with unparalleled strengths as an international financial and commercial hub, Hong Kong has always been a pivotal anchor for ZJLD's strategic global expansion. In my vision, the global journey of Chinese baijiu extends far beyond regional market penetration; it represents the worldwide resonance of traditional Chinese baijiu craftsmanship, oriental etiquette, and lifestyle aesthetics.



Rooted in the core terroir of sauce-aroma baijiu production, ZJLD consistently prioritizes quality as our foundation and culture. Our successive high-profile appearances at prestigious international events, including Singapore's TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, Vinexpo Hong Kong, and the International Wine & Spirits Fair, etc., not only demonstrate the solid execution of the Group's global layout but also reflect our corporate responsibility as an industry leader to promote Chinese baijiu culture worldwide.



On this occasion, we adopt a more internationalized, concise and contemporary narrative to interpret the vintage value and artisanal aesthetics of Chinese sauce-aroma baijiu to global buyers and institutional investors. Looking ahead, ZJLD will steadfastly anchor our operations in Hong Kong, expand across the Asia-Pacific, and extend our reach to establish a truly global presence. We will actively engage with the global consumption ecosystem, tell compelling stories of Chinese baijiu, and pave the way for sauce-aroma baijiu to grace a broader international stage, commanding genuine prestige, appreciation, and cultural respect in mainstream global markets."Hashtag: #ZJLD

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