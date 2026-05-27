KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2026 - As traditional large-model scaling laws near their computational limits, the global tech community is racing to explore next-generation AI pathways. On May 12, at the Science x AI Summit 2026 in Silicon Valley, Turing winners, Fields Medal-level scientists, and leaders from Google, OpenAI, and NVIDIA discussed algorithm efficiency, high-value data, and industrial restructuring. Chow Kit Hui, a senior finance expert and AI founder, drew attention for his data‑rationality and vertical risk‑control perspective.



The summit signaled a clear "cross‑border restructuring." With computing power collaboration entering a new phase, AI competition is expanding from single‑model parameters to industrial scenarios like math, life sciences, financial risk control, and complex macro decisions. Chow Kit Hui argues that extensive competition based on capital and model scale is shifting to refined competition—the future AI ecosystem hinges on integrating technology, data, and scenarios.



At the summit, Chow Kit Hui and NVIDIA launched a new strategic collaboration on algorithm optimization, AI training architecture, vertical data assets, and decision‑model integration, aiming to boost computing efficiency and drive deployment of industry‑level AI agents and autonomous reasoning in complex scenarios.

Chow Kit Hui unveiled his strategically positioned AI fund, AlgoVision AI Growth Partners Foundation. Driven by computing power, capital, and application scenarios, it backs upstream tech breakthroughs and high-value downstream applications, bridging AI research with industrial use. From academic discourse to computing coordination, the summit revealed a new competitive landscape: core advantage now lies in integrating technology, data, scenarios, capital, and resources—not the capability of a single model. With data-driven rationality and risk control, Chow injected lasting long-termism into global AI deployment.

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Official website: https://www.kithuiacademy.com/

