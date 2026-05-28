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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Philippine fintech Skyro more than doubles loan disbursements in 2025

May 28, 2026 | 10:09
(0) user say
Digital consumer finance platform Skyro disbursed PHP 15 billion in loans in the Philippines in 2025, more than doubling its previous year's volume and signalling rapid uptake of digital lending among Filipino consumers seeking accessible credit.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - Skyro, a digital-first consumer finance platform, disbursed PHP 15.8 billion (over $280 million) and doubled the number of loans issued in the Philippines in 2025. This represents a 2.6-fold increase in loan disbursements year-on-year and places the company among the fastest-growing consumer lenders in the country.

Over the two-year period from 2023 to 2025, cumulative growth reached approximately 5.9-fold in number loans issuedand 8.7-fold in disbursement value. Skyro's loan portfolio includes POS (point-of-sale) installment loans, cash loans, and сredit lines.

Skyro co-founder, Nasim Aliev:

"We are proud to deliver multiple-fold growth in our loan portfolio, significantly outpacing the overall expansion of consumer lending in the Philippines. Since launching in 2022, Skyro has focused on offering a simple, convenient and mobile-first solution at the point of sale, building a business that is clearly in strong demand. Our core mission is to empower people by providing accessible financing. The priority remains delivering innovative, AI-powered digital finance tools that enhance the customer experience."

Skyro co-founder, Arsen Liametov:

"We've been tripling our revenue every year since 2022. Our success in unsecured lending in the Philippines provides a strong foundation for expansion into additional fintech products and new jurisdictions across developing markets. Backed by Skyro's multinational team of over 600 fintech professionals with experience across more than 20 markets, we bring a broad perspective that strengthens our ability to scale our business model internationally."

Over the past year, Skyro's customer base doubled and remains on a strong upward growth trajectory. At the same time, its loan portfolio was significantly de-risked, primarily dueto Skyro's AI-driven scoring system. The number of registered users on the Skyro platform reached 6.3 million at the end of 2025. The average loan size grew by nearly 30% year-on-year, driven by a shift toward larger-ticket products.

Skyro's merchant partner network expanded significantly in 2025, with particularly strong growth in the online channel. The number of online partners grew by 405%, reflecting an active push into e-commerce POS lending. The offline network added 631 new merchant locations, growing by 50%. By the end of 2025, Skyro had partnered with more than 2,000 merchants, including those operating nearly 9,000 brick-and-mortar stores.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SKYRO

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Skyro Philippine fintech Digital consumer finance

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