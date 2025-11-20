Circle K Vietnam appoints new general director

In his new role, TC Cheng will lead Circle K Vietnam’s operations and chart the next phase of growth, focusing on innovation and convenience offerings, enhancing customer experience, and driving digital transformation to strengthen the brand’s market leadership in the convenience retail sector.

TC Cheng has 35 years of retail management experience in a wide range of trade formats including convenience stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, hypermarkets, homeware stores and e-commerce platforms in Taiwan, China, and Malaysia. Over the years, TC Cheng has headed up various functions of retail businesses including store operations, merchandising, marketing, business planning, site development, staff training and development, construction, and licensing and franchising, before he rose to C-suite positions.

He is recognised for his strategic vision, exceptional leadership of retail operations, commercial optimisation, network expansion, and people development.

“I am honoured to take on this role as general director of this remarkable company,” said TC Cheng. “I believe with a pioneering spirit, our recent celebration of Circle K 500+ stores is only one of the very first milestones of Circle K Vietnam. Our vision is to reach 1,000 stores as the next strategic milestone. I look forward to working with the Circle K team and business partners to deliver exceptional customer experiences, create lasting value to become the most preferred destination for convenience in Vietnam.”

The appointment of TC Cheng reaffirms Circle K’s strong commitment to bringing quality convenience retailing to everyone in Vietnam through excellent customer experience and community engagement.

