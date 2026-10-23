PVFCCo – Phu My and Topsoe sign cooperation agreement in Copenhagen

Photo: PVFCCo – Phu My

The agreement was signed on October 19 and formally exchanged at the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum on October 20, in the presence of King Frederik X of Denmark, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and leaders of ministries, government agencies, local authorities, and numerous Vietnamese and Danish enterprises.

The milestone marks a significant upgrade in the trusted partnership spanning more than two decades between PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo - Phu My) and Topsoe, unlocking new growth avenues in advanced technology, chemicals, and sustainable energy transition.

The cooperation agreement reflects both companies' commitment to deepening collaboration in areas of mutual strategic interest.

Over the past two decades, both parties have established a close technical coordination mechanism spanning commissioning, day-to-day operations, and major plant turnarounds. Topsoe’s international experts and PVFCCo – Phu My engineers have continuously optimised system performance, maximising operational stability, and equipment reliability.

Driven by superior technology and rigorous operational discipline, Phu My Fertiliser Plant has maintained safe, reliable operations, consistently meeting and exceeding design capacity. Notably, the Ammonia plant set a record of 678 consecutive operating days and has been awarded Topsoe's Certificate of Operational Excellence on three occasions. This has made significant contributions to PVFCCo – Phu My’s business performance and national food security, particularly during volatile and challenging periods.

Building upon past achievements, the newly signed cooperation agreement establishes an expanded partnership framework between PVFCCo and Topsoe in their next phase of development. Both sides agreed to collaborate on researching, evaluating, and exploring potential project implementation opportunities in Vietnam, leveraging each party's core strengths.

To optimise and advance the chemical value chain, PVFCCo and Topsoe will deploy advanced gas processing technologies, energy recovery solutions, enhancing resource efficiency, and reducing emissions. Regarding energy transition and low-carbon technologies, the two sides will evaluate solutions for low-carbon ammonia production, green hydrogen, and new energy derivatives aligned with global trends. In terms of comprehensive technical collaboration, the companies will continue expert exchanges, optimising operational technologies, and advancing high-tech technical capabilities for engineering personnel.

A representative of PVFCCo said, "The cooperation agreement with Topsoe is a consistent step within the corporation’s long-term development strategy. Backed by a robust manufacturing foundation honed over two decades, expanding international cooperation will inject fresh momentum, enabling the corporation to steadily transition from a traditional fertiliser producer into a modern chemical enterprise that actively creates green, sustainable value for the future."

Vietnam and Denmark strengthen dialogue on sustainable fashion The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, in collaboration with Net Zero Vietnam JSC, held a networking session titled 'The Future of Fashion - A Conversation on Sustainability' on October 17 in Hanoi.

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Denmark are deepening their Green Strategic Partnership with practical action, advancing renewable energy and clean production to meet climate goals.