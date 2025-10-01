Corporate

CADIVI celebrates 50-year track record in Vietnam’s electric cable industry

October 01, 2025 | 09:00
Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI), a major in Vietnam's electric wire and cable industry, is proudly marking over a half-century of operation and innovation.

For over 50 years, CADIVI has stayed committed to delivering high-quality electric wires and cables with proven reliability.

From its first domestically branded cable coils, CADIVI has pursued a clear mission of 'Bringing light to every place', powering factories, cities, rural communities, and millions of homes.

This steady dedication has made a meaningful contribution to Vietnam's industrialisation and modernisation cause.

CADIVI celebrates 50-year track record in Vietnam’s electric cable industry
CADIVI is marking 50 years of operation and innovation

CADIVI has made its mark on landmark projects such as the undergrounding of Ho Chi Minh City's power grid; the 500kV North-South transmission line - 'the backbone' of Vietnam's national grid; the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line 1; the Deo Ca Tunnel, and renewable energy developments in Ninh Thuan province (now part of Khanh Hoa province) and the Central Highlands.

Beyond domestic success, CADIVI has broken into demanding global markets, including the US, Australia, South Korea, and Japan, by meeting strict international technical standards.

With trademark protection in eight countries and a presence in over 14 export markets, CADIVI stands as a competitive, world-ready Vietnamese brand on the rise.

CADIVI celebrates 50-year track record in Vietnam’s electric cable industry

CADIVI has made its mark on national projects

In alignment with its founding principles, CADIVI consistently prioritises quality and reputation in all operations.

The company continually innovates, aligning with international standards to produce top-tier electric wires and cables. Driven by a commitment to excellence, CADIVI is dedicated to delivering maximum value to its customers through superior products and service.

CADIVI invests heavily in research and development to stay ahead of technology trends, applying advanced solutions to improve efficiency and deliver high-performance products that meet evolving market demands.

As a result, the company has launched a new line of environmentally friendly electrical wires featuring lead-free insulation and low-smoke, halogen-free flame-retardant materials.

This initiative strengthens both electrical safety and environmental responsibility, reinforcing CADIVI's commitment to sustainable, socially conscious innovation.

Alongside its core business operations, CADIVI remains committed to giving back to the community. A standout example is its Afforestation Programme, through which 3,000 trees were planted across six watershed forests in Vietnam.

The initiative reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, restoring ecosystems, reducing carbon impact, and promoting green living.

CADIVI proudly celebrates key milestones, including being recognised as a 'High-Quality Vietnamese Product' for 29 consecutive years and a 'National Brand' for nine years running.

These honours are more than accolades, they reflect the enduring trust earned from generations of customers, partners, and the wider community.

CADIVI celebrates 50-year track record in Vietnam’s electric cable industry

Ho Quang Nhan, general director of CADIVI

“We believe a business should be more than an economic engine; it should be a driving force in national development, where innovation and responsibility come together to create lasting value,” said Ho Quang Nhan, general director of CADIVI.

CADIVI's journey reflects its renewing spirit, drive for innovation, and strong sense of social responsibility. Prestigious awards and major achievements in production, business, and digital transformation affirm its position as a leading national brand, strong today and ready for the future.

Dragon Capital becomes large shareholder of GELEX Dragon Capital becomes large shareholder of GELEX

Dragon Capital has just bought 813,110 shares to raise its ownership to 5.05 per cent in Vietnam Electrical Equipment JSC (GELEX).
CADIVI launches new line of eco-friendly cables CADIVI launches new line of eco-friendly cables

Vietnam's leading brand in the electrical wire and cable market, Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI), has officially introduced a new line of eco-friendly electrical wires, using lead-free (LF) insulation and low smoke halogen free (LSHF) materials.
Singtel and Viettel to develop VTS Cable System Singtel and Viettel to develop VTS Cable System

Singapore Telecommunications (SingTel) reached a deal with Viettel on April 11 to jointly develop the Vietnam - Singapore Cable System (VTS) to directly link Vietnam and Singapore.

By Huyen Thuy

TagTag:
Electric wire industry Vietnam Vietnam electrical cables Electrical safety innovation 50-year development Cadivi landmark projects

