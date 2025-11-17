Bridge Alliance lights up Indonesia Malaysia Taiwan Thailand telco API markets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Alliance, the leading mobile alliance for operators globally, has announced the most impactful expansion of its telco API ecosystem to date. It has 'lighted up' Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand, making telco APIs available in those markets by connecting with top local operators in each market to obtain over 90% of API market coverage.

With this milestone, enterprises and application developers in these markets will be able to build and monetise new transformative digital services powered by secure, standardised telco APIs available on the Bridge Alliance API Exchange (BAEx). These comprise silent network authentication APIs such as Number Verify and SIM Swap which enable secure and seamless verification services that are critical in the financial, retail sectors and Over-the-Top services.

Comprehensive market coverage in Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand

By onboarding all leading operators in these markets on BAEx, Bridge Alliance will enhance API adoption by providing enterprises with consistent, seamless and interoperable access to telco APIs. They will benefit from BAEx's unified integration, simplified commercial framework and common operational support structure.

"Lighting up key markets is a pivotal moment in our journey to democratise access to telecom network capabilities," said Dr. Ong Geok Chwee, CEO of Bridge Alliance. "Achieving nationwide API coverage means enterprise customers and developers access can unlock new possibilities powered by telco APIs on BAEx, built on GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA standards. This positions Bridge Alliance at the forefront of the region's telco API ecosystem, as we embrace and promote open innovation to all operators."

Meanwhile, the BAEx Partner Programme which was launched in June 2025 continues to welcome any operator which is keen to engage in sharing of API expertise and best practices and participate in technical workstreams. The programme aims to drive API innovation and shared progress towards API standardisation and roadmap alignment for market readiness.

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA, said: "Asia Pacific is a market leader and innovator in the deployment of CAMARA APIs, supporting enterprise needs for digital trust, network quality and customer experience. The Bridge Alliance's expansion marks a significant step forward for the region. It demonstrates the power of industry collaboration and sets a benchmark for how open, interoperable APIs can unlock new opportunities and fuel digital growth across Asia Pacific and beyond."

New channel partners on board

Besides making telco APIs easily accessible in the region, Bridge Alliance is also collaborating with multiple API channel partners to accelerate enterprise adoption and developer engagement. Alibaba, Infobip and 8x8 are the latest to join forces with Bridge Alliance alongside existing channel partners to drive deeper developer engagement, ecosystem outreach, technical integration and commercialisation across specific enterprise verticals for BAEx.

Alibaba will be offering telco APIs to their enterprise customers for a seamless secure authentication solution, and address Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT) fraud for specific markets. Infobip's customers could leverage the telco APIs to bring layered value beyond basic authentication and will look at augmenting existing authentication with other high value API signals. Meanwhile, 8x8 will be able to offer secure multi-channel authentication and fraud prevention leveraging telco APIs to its customers.

Max Wang, Head of Cloud Communication International Business Operations, Alibaba Cloud, said, "At Alibaba, we are committed to delivering secure and seamless verification experiences for our enterprise customers. To achieve this, we're embracing Telco APIs as a next-generation verification channel which enables direct, network-level authentication that requires no user action, while enhancing security and mitigating AIT. We're delighted to partner Bridge Alliance to deliver this trusted, carrier-grade verification infrastructure that will create a more secure, reliable, and future-ready digital ecosystem for customers."

Matija Razem, Chief Commercial Telecom Officer at Infobip said, "Our partnership with Bridge Alliance allows us to collaborate with telcos across the region to go to market faster and more effectively. By combining our global experience and deep local expertise with Bridge's extensive API ecosystem over their BAEx, we are set to empower enterprises to deliver secure, seamless, and conversational experiences at scale. We are confident this collaboration will create real impact and growth for telcos and enterprises across the Asia Pacific region."

Igor Mostovoy, Head of Product, 8x8 said, "Collaborating with Bridge Alliance advances our vision of secure, intelligent communication everywhere. By tapping into telco network signals through BAEx, 8x8 is empowering enterprises to deliver safer, more frictionless customer experiences and build greater trust in every digital interaction."

Driving the future of open innovation in Asia

Bridge Alliance continues to reduce API adoption friction, lower integration costs and shorten time to market for adopters. Looking ahead, BAEx plans to expand into additional markets in 2026 and introduce new API categories like Know Your Customer (KYC), and fraud prevention signals. By expanding the availability of telco APIs in more markets, BAEx will help to drive open innovation and deliver more meaningful value to operators, enterprises and developers in the region.

For more information, visit www.bridgealliance.com.