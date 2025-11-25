Corporate

Bay Aesthetics Clinic and Medical Spa unveils expansion and extended services

November 25, 2025 | 11:59
Bay Aesthetics Clinic and Medical Spa has unveiled a major expansion with additional services and extended operating hours to meet rising market demand.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Bay Aesthetics Clinic and Medical Spa, a doctor-led aesthetic and laser clinic known for its client-first approach and evidence-based treatments, is proud to announce a significant expansion and renovation in celebration of its 3rd anniversary.

Clinic Expansion & Renovation Founded in 2022, Bay Aesthetics Clinic and Medical Spa was established with a vision to deliver personalised, medically guided rejuvenation within a tranquil and restorative environment. Helmed by Medical Director Dr Hoe Ying Min, the clinic has now expanded into two adjacent retail units, unveiling a freshly renovated 3,000 square-foot medical aesthetic and laser clinic in the heart of Marina Bay Financial Centre.

The expanded space features 12 private treatment rooms, a VIP relaxation lounge, and in-room massage chairs, intentionally designed to offer calm and comfort amidst the CBD’s fast-paced energy.

“Many of our patients are busy professionals who visit during lunch breaks or between meetings,” says Dr Hoe. “Comfortable private rooms allow them to rest, take a power nap, or even join a quick work call while waiting for treatment.”

Partnership, not Packages Dr Hoe Ying Min lists down three factors driving the clinic’s growth: “Firstly, we treat every client as a friend and genuinely want the best for them. There is zero culture of hard selling or pressure sales tactics. People can sense your authenticity. Secondly, we strive to build long-term relationships with our clients and walk together with them as partners through their lives, helping them look and feel good. Last but not least, we deliver results that speak for themselves. The best advertisement is a happy and beautiful client!”

Strengthened Medical Team & Extended Operating Hours To better serve its growing clientele—now exceeding 3,000 patients, driven prominently by referrals—the clinic has strengthened its team, comprising three doctors and seven clinical staff dedicated to professional, sincere, and long-term patient care.

To ensure shorter waiting times and greater flexibility, Bay Aesthetics Clinic will now operate on Sundays and Public Holidays, reflecting its commitment to accessibility and timely service.

“We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us,” shares Dr Hoe. “Our team strives to foster genuine relationships built on mutual respect, professionalism, and personalised care.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Bay Aesthetics Clinic

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Bay Aesthetics Clinic Medical Spa Aesthetics Clinic expansion services

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

