Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Batik Air moves to Changi Terminal 4 from November 11, 2025

November 07, 2025 | 15:48
(0) user say
Lion Group, comprising Batik Air Malaysia, Batik Air Indonesia, and Thai Lion Air, will begin operations at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) on 11 November 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025- Lion Group, comprising Batik Air Malaysia, Batik Air Indonesia, and Thai Lion Air, will begin operations at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) on 11 November 2025, offering passengers a modern, seamless journey from check-in to boarding, with automated services, exciting terminal attractions, and enhanced connectivity across Southeast Asia.

The relocation from Terminal 3 to T4 supports Lion Group's growth and rising air travel demand. Terminal 4, designed to handle up to 16 million passengers annually, features FAST, Changi's fully automated self-service system, and unique highlights including the Chandelier playground, the Steel in Bloom garden, and the nostalgic Heritage Zone, making the airport experience part of the journey itself.

Batik Air Malaysia Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, said: "This relocation represents an important step in Lion Group's long-term growth strategy in Singapore. Terminal 4 offers the capacity and modern infrastructure to support our expanding operations, while providing passengers with a seamless, world-class airport experience. It positions us to better meet the evolving needs of today's travellers."

"Singapore has always been an important destination for us, and Batik Air is proud to strengthen its presence here. The move to Terminal 4 comes at the perfect time as we prepare to launch new routes from Singapore to Ipoh, Penang, and Subang on 8 December 2025. These flights, together with our existing Kuala Lumpur services, give travellers more options for quick getaways. This expansion enhances travel choices while supporting tourism, business, and cultural exchange, bringing our communities closer and paving the way for shared growth ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026."

With the Terminal 4 move and new services, Batik Air makes travel more comfortable, convenient, and flexible. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight details and plan ahead, and can look forward to faster processes, modern facilities, and more opportunities to explore Southeast Asia – all from Singapore's award-winning airport.

For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit www.batikair.com

Supporting materials and images are available at the following links: BATIK AIR MOVE TO T4 CHANGI

https://www.batikair.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Batik Air Malaysia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Batik Air Lion Group Changi Terminal 4

Related Contents

Japan's Lion Corporation fully acquires Vietnam-based affiliate Merap Lion

Japan's Lion Corporation fully acquires Vietnam-based affiliate Merap Lion

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

GiftOne capitalizes on IP merch boom for Gen Z shoppers

GiftOne capitalizes on IP merch boom for Gen Z shoppers

Synology celebrates 25 years with next-gen flagship lineup

Synology celebrates 25 years with next-gen flagship lineup

Canon unveils future of smart work at Think Big Bangkok 2025

Canon unveils future of smart work at Think Big Bangkok 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

Xencelabs unveils 4K OLED Pen Display 16 Lite

GiftOne capitalizes on IP merch boom for Gen Z shoppers

GiftOne capitalizes on IP merch boom for Gen Z shoppers

Synology celebrates 25 years with next-gen flagship lineup

Synology celebrates 25 years with next-gen flagship lineup

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020