Batik Air moves to Changi Terminal 4 from November 11, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025- Lion Group, comprising Batik Air Malaysia, Batik Air Indonesia, and Thai Lion Air, will begin operations at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) on 11 November 2025, offering passengers a modern, seamless journey from check-in to boarding, with automated services, exciting terminal attractions, and enhanced connectivity across Southeast Asia.



The relocation from Terminal 3 to T4 supports Lion Group's growth and rising air travel demand. Terminal 4, designed to handle up to 16 million passengers annually, features FAST, Changi's fully automated self-service system, and unique highlights including the Chandelier playground, the Steel in Bloom garden, and the nostalgic Heritage Zone, making the airport experience part of the journey itself.



Batik Air Malaysia Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, said: "This relocation represents an important step in Lion Group's long-term growth strategy in Singapore. Terminal 4 offers the capacity and modern infrastructure to support our expanding operations, while providing passengers with a seamless, world-class airport experience. It positions us to better meet the evolving needs of today's travellers."



"Singapore has always been an important destination for us, and Batik Air is proud to strengthen its presence here. The move to Terminal 4 comes at the perfect time as we prepare to launch new routes from Singapore to Ipoh, Penang, and Subang on 8 December 2025. These flights, together with our existing Kuala Lumpur services, give travellers more options for quick getaways. This expansion enhances travel choices while supporting tourism, business, and cultural exchange, bringing our communities closer and paving the way for shared growth ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026."



With the Terminal 4 move and new services, Batik Air makes travel more comfortable, convenient, and flexible. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight details and plan ahead, and can look forward to faster processes, modern facilities, and more opportunities to explore Southeast Asia – all from Singapore's award-winning airport.



For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit www.batikair.com



Supporting materials and images are available at the following links: BATIK AIR MOVE TO T4 CHANGI



https://www.batikair.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.