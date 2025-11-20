Corporate

Batik Air marks decade of Perth Malaysia flights

November 20, 2025 | 12:15
(0) user say
Batik Air is celebrating ten years of connecting Perth and Malaysia with its direct flight services between the two regions.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - Batik Air Malaysia proudly celebrates 10 years of connecting Perth and Malaysia, marking a decade of reliable and convenient travel with special festivities at Perth Airport, Australia.

This milestone reflects the airline's ongoing commitment to providing passengers with a smooth and enjoyable travel experience while strengthening Perth's links to Malaysia and the wider region.

To mark this landmark anniversary, Batik Air has planned a series of engaging activations at Perth Airport including commemorative displays, exclusive giveaways, and special surprises for passengers throughout the day.

In conjunction with the celebrations, Batik Air is also offering passengers a limited-time promotional voucher, valid for 72 hours. The FLYBATIKAIR promo code will be available from 19 November 2025, with immediate validity for use.

Promo Offer:
Economy Value Fare – 10% off
Economy Flexi Fare – 15% off
Booking Period: 19–21 November 2025
Travel Period: 19 November 2025 – 30 March 2026 (blackout dates apply)

Passengers are invited to join the celebrations at Perth Airport and take advantage of the exclusive promotional offers as Batik Air marks this milestone anniversary.
Perth Airport's Acting Chief Commercial & Aviation Officer James Gorton said our long-standing partnership with Batik Air has connected Western Australia to Malaysia for the past decade. At the time, Perth was the airline group's first entry-point into the Australian market.
"Over the past 10 years, Perth Airport and Batik Air have maintained a strong partnership that has contributed to Malaysia becoming Western Australia's fifth largest international visitor market, injecting $131 million into the WA economy in visitor expenditure in FY25.

"We congratulate Batik Air on this is significant milestone and we look forward to future decades of our successful partnership and convenient travel options for customers at Perth Airport."

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said: "Ten years on, this route continues to demonstrate the strength of air connectivity in creating opportunities and deepening ties across the region. This milestone marks both a proud achievement and the beginning of a new chapter for Batik Air."

"As we look ahead, our focus is on developing a smarter, more connected network that offers travellers greater choice, comfort, and consistency. The decade ahead will be shaped by innovation, resilience, and a clear ambition to enhance the travel experience while strengthening Malaysia's role as an important aviation gateway," he added.

At present, Batik Air operates seven weekly direct flights between Perth and Kuala Lumpur, alongside seven weekly one-stop services to Denpasar, Bali, offering travellers a mix of convenient and flexible options to suit different journey preferences. This well-established schedule has supported strong two-way traffic over the years, connecting families, students, business travellers, and holidaymakers across both markets.

In response to the steady rise in passenger demand and the growing appeal of Perth as a leisure and business destination, Batik Air will be operating additional 11x direct flights in December 2025. This enhancement underscores the airline's commitment to supporting two-way traffic, stimulating tourism, and facilitating smoother travel flows for the region.

For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit www.batikair.com

https://www.batikair.com.my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Batik Air Malaysia

