Banyan Group clinches record 16 honours at International Property Awards for third consecutive year as Asia's most awarded developer

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - Banyan Group, the pioneering developer of iconic integrated resort destination Laguna Phuket, has once again affirmed its standing as Thailand's premier property developer by claiming a record 16 top honours at the prestigious International Property Awards for Asia-Pacific 2026-27, the most coveted accolades in the global real estate industry.



The record tally crowns Banyan Group Residences as the most awarded developer in Thailand and Asia for the third consecutive year, bringing its cumulative total to an outstanding 80 International Property Awards — the highest tally ever accumulated by any developer in the region.



Adding further distinction to this year's achievements, Banyan Group Residences also claimed a landmark accolade at the inaugural Real Estate Asia Awards, winning Best Marketing and Brand Initiative of the Year for Laguna Lakelands.



"The International Property Awards are a world-renowned mark of excellence," said Banyan Group founder and Executive Chairman K P Ho. "This continuing recognition is a true testament to the hard work and talent of our entire team. Winning across so many categories — and now bringing home top honours at the Real Estate Asia Awards for the first time — reflects our dedication to innovation, exceptional design, and creating extraordinary experiences for our customers. We are proud to be recognised as leaders in Thailand's luxury residential development, and we remain focused on setting ever-higher benchmarks for quality and excellence."



International Property Awards 2026-27: Full List of Awards



Banyan Group's 16 International Property Awards span Thailand's most celebrated residential projects across Laguna Phuket and beyond, including a nomination for Best in Asia Pacific:

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus – Best Branded Residences in Thailand

Residences at Garrya Phuket – Best Development Marketing in Thailand (Five Star)

Angsana Golf Residences Topaz – Best Luxury Condominium Development in Thailand

Bellaguna Lake Residences – Best Lakefront Condominium Development in Thailand

Bellaguna Golf Residences – Best Condominium Development in Thailand

Laguna Lakelands Waterfront Villas – Best Residential Property Development in Thailand

Banyan Tree Lake Residences Yara– Best Lakefront Residential Property Development in Thailand

Yara Residences at Banyan Tree Phuket – Best Residential Development 10-19 units in Thailand

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus –Residential Development 10-19 units in Thailand

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nammu – Best Lakefront Residential Villa Development 10-19 Units in Thailand

Residences at Garrya – Best Residential Development 20+ Units in Thailand

Bellaguna Lake Residences – Best Lakefront Residential Development 20+ Units in Thailand

Residences at Garrya – Best Mixed-Use Development in Thailand (Five Star)

Bellaguna Golf Residences – Best Residential Interior Show Home in Thailand

www.banyangroupresidences.com – Best Developer Website in Thailand (Five Star)

www.banyangroupresidences.com – Nomination for Best Developer Website in Asia Pacific

Highlights from the 2026-27 Awards



Among the standout awards, Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus claimed the coveted Best Branded Residences in Thailand award — a fitting recognition for what is widely regarded as the group's most exclusive residential offering to date. A collection of just 16 ultra-premium absolute beachfront residences set directly on Bang Tao Beach within Laguna Phuket, Oceanus occupies one of the last remaining beachfront sites of its kind on the island. With expansive residences ranging from 416 to 768 sqm, featuring private pools and rooftop terraces with uninterrupted Andaman Sea views, it sets a new benchmark for coastal luxury living in Phuket.



Real Estate Asia Awards: A Landmark First Win



Banyan Group Residences also claimed Best Marketing and Brand Initiative of the Year for Laguna Lakelands at the Real Estate Asia Awards, a prestigious recognition honouring excellence in real estate across the Asia-Pacific region. Laguna Lakelands is Banyan Group's pioneering US$2 billion eco-friendly residential community spanning 276 acres of botanical gardens, rainforest, tranquil lakes and rolling hills adjacent to Laguna Phuket. Designed to become Phuket's largest private residential community with up to 6,000 homes across five themed precincts, it is a self-contained green sanctuary that has attracted strong demand from international and Thai buyers alike.



Best known for its award-winning hotels and resorts, Banyan Group is increasingly focusing on luxury private residences, primarily in Thailand but also internationally. A recent Savills report ranked the group top in Asia and 5th globally in the total value of its branded residential projects.



With demand soaring for luxury lifestyle real estate from both international and Thai investors, the group plans to release luxury residential real estate worth over US$1 billion in Phuket alone in the next 2–3 years.

https://www.banyangroupresidences.com

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