Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Banyan Group clinches record 16 honours at International Property Awards for third consecutive year as Asia's most awarded developer

June 18, 2026 | 15:24
(0) user say
Banyan Group Residences has won a record 16 top honours at the International Property Awards 2026-27, retaining its position as the most awarded developer in Thailand and Asia for the third consecutive year, bringing its total to 80 International Property Awards.

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - Banyan Group, the pioneering developer of iconic integrated resort destination Laguna Phuket, has once again affirmed its standing as Thailand's premier property developer by claiming a record 16 top honours at the prestigious International Property Awards for Asia-Pacific 2026-27, the most coveted accolades in the global real estate industry.

Banyan SG


The record tally crowns Banyan Group Residences as the most awarded developer in Thailand and Asia for the third consecutive year, bringing its cumulative total to an outstanding 80 International Property Awards — the highest tally ever accumulated by any developer in the region.

Adding further distinction to this year's achievements, Banyan Group Residences also claimed a landmark accolade at the inaugural Real Estate Asia Awards, winning Best Marketing and Brand Initiative of the Year for Laguna Lakelands.

"The International Property Awards are a world-renowned mark of excellence," said Banyan Group founder and Executive Chairman K P Ho. "This continuing recognition is a true testament to the hard work and talent of our entire team. Winning across so many categories — and now bringing home top honours at the Real Estate Asia Awards for the first time — reflects our dedication to innovation, exceptional design, and creating extraordinary experiences for our customers. We are proud to be recognised as leaders in Thailand's luxury residential development, and we remain focused on setting ever-higher benchmarks for quality and excellence."

International Property Awards 2026-27: Full List of Awards

Banyan Group's 16 International Property Awards span Thailand's most celebrated residential projects across Laguna Phuket and beyond, including a nomination for Best in Asia Pacific:

  • Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus – Best Branded Residences in Thailand
  • Residences at Garrya Phuket – Best Development Marketing in Thailand (Five Star)
  • Angsana Golf Residences Topaz – Best Luxury Condominium Development in Thailand
  • Bellaguna Lake Residences – Best Lakefront Condominium Development in Thailand
  • Bellaguna Golf Residences – Best Condominium Development in Thailand
  • Laguna Lakelands Waterfront Villas – Best Residential Property Development in Thailand
  • Banyan Tree Lake Residences Yara– Best Lakefront Residential Property Development in Thailand
  • Yara Residences at Banyan Tree Phuket – Best Residential Development 10-19 units in Thailand
  • Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus –Residential Development 10-19 units in Thailand
  • Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nammu – Best Lakefront Residential Villa Development 10-19 Units in Thailand
  • Residences at Garrya – Best Residential Development 20+ Units in Thailand
  • Bellaguna Lake Residences – Best Lakefront Residential Development 20+ Units in Thailand
  • Residences at Garrya – Best Mixed-Use Development in Thailand (Five Star)
  • Bellaguna Golf Residences – Best Residential Interior Show Home in Thailand
  • www.banyangroupresidences.com – Best Developer Website in Thailand (Five Star)
  • www.banyangroupresidences.com – Nomination for Best Developer Website in Asia Pacific

Highlights from the 2026-27 Awards

Among the standout awards, Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus claimed the coveted Best Branded Residences in Thailand award — a fitting recognition for what is widely regarded as the group's most exclusive residential offering to date. A collection of just 16 ultra-premium absolute beachfront residences set directly on Bang Tao Beach within Laguna Phuket, Oceanus occupies one of the last remaining beachfront sites of its kind on the island. With expansive residences ranging from 416 to 768 sqm, featuring private pools and rooftop terraces with uninterrupted Andaman Sea views, it sets a new benchmark for coastal luxury living in Phuket.

Real Estate Asia Awards: A Landmark First Win

Banyan Group Residences also claimed Best Marketing and Brand Initiative of the Year for Laguna Lakelands at the Real Estate Asia Awards, a prestigious recognition honouring excellence in real estate across the Asia-Pacific region. Laguna Lakelands is Banyan Group's pioneering US$2 billion eco-friendly residential community spanning 276 acres of botanical gardens, rainforest, tranquil lakes and rolling hills adjacent to Laguna Phuket. Designed to become Phuket's largest private residential community with up to 6,000 homes across five themed precincts, it is a self-contained green sanctuary that has attracted strong demand from international and Thai buyers alike.

Best known for its award-winning hotels and resorts, Banyan Group is increasingly focusing on luxury private residences, primarily in Thailand but also internationally. A recent Savills report ranked the group top in Asia and 5th globally in the total value of its branded residential projects.

With demand soaring for luxury lifestyle real estate from both international and Thai investors, the group plans to release luxury residential real estate worth over US$1 billion in Phuket alone in the next 2–3 years.
https://www.banyangroupresidences.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Banyan Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Banyan Group International Property Awards Best Marketing and Brand Laguna Lakelands Real Estate Asia Awards

Related Contents

Banyan Group showcases new Phuket properties in Hong Kong

Banyan Group showcases new Phuket properties in Hong Kong

Banyan Group marks 20 years of sustainability reporting

Banyan Group marks 20 years of sustainability reporting

Banyan Group Unveils Phuket Golf Residences

Banyan Group Unveils Phuket Golf Residences

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Banyan Group Launches Bellaguna Residential Brand

Banyan Group Launches Bellaguna Residential Brand

Banyan Group marks upcoming 100th property milestone with 100 days of global celebrations

Banyan Group marks upcoming 100th property milestone with 100 days of global celebrations

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

2026 Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program opens recruitment amid AI advancement wave

2026 Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program opens recruitment amid AI advancement wave

GLM launches limited-edition Essential Clutch designed to complement Microsoft Surface Laptop

GLM launches limited-edition Essential Clutch designed to complement Microsoft Surface Laptop

Luvina Software launches Singapore office as AI-powered enterprise transformation gateway for APAC

Luvina Software launches Singapore office as AI-powered enterprise transformation gateway for APAC

Shell and St. Paul's Hospital make Hong Kong's first Renewable Diesel Blend R33 adoption in healthcare

Shell and St. Paul's Hospital make Hong Kong's first Renewable Diesel Blend R33 adoption in healthcare

CUHK climbs 14 places to rank 18th globally in QS World University Rankings 2027

CUHK climbs 14 places to rank 18th globally in QS World University Rankings 2027

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Fusion Hotel Group partners with Hotel Management Japan to expand in Asia

Fusion Hotel Group partners with Hotel Management Japan to expand in Asia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020