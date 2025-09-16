The Residences 38 Bangkok 2025: Ultra-Luxury Condo with Private Dining

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 – Rabbit Holdings Public Company Limited, a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, in cooperation with Ananda Development Public Company Limited, hosted an exclusive Open House event for their French-inspired ultra-luxury residential project, THE RESIDENCES 38, and La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, a serviced residence managed by The Ascott Limited. The event offered attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the property's blend of French elegance and Thai sophistication.



Distinctive guests were immersed in the project's signature 'French Art de Vivre' philosophy, beginning with an elegant reception before touring show units on the 31st floor. The Residences 38 embodies the quintessential French approach to luxury through its collection of 56 exclusive one-to four-bedroom suites and penthouses. Each residence features corner positioning for abundant natural light and sweeping views, complemented by world-class appliances and premium finishes. Residents enjoy exceptional privacy with a dedicated lobby and private elevators, along with the convenience of pet allowed accommodations.



Designed by world-renowned architect Antonio Citterio of ACPV ARCHITECTS, whose portfolio includes The Bulgari Hotel in Milan, THE RESIDENCES 38 stands as an architectural masterpiece. PIA Interior brings its expertise in creating spaces that harmonise luxury with warmth, designed to complement residents' sophisticated lifestyles, while SHMA's sustainable landscape architecture introduces green spaces that seamlessly connect with nature, enhancing wellbeing and creating a tranquil urban sanctuary.



La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, managed by The Ascott Limited, offers 115 bespoke serviced residences, ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites. Inspired by the brand's concept, "A Story Behind Every Door," and the French Art de Vivre, the property blends heritage with refined living through curated design, immersive experiences, and amenities such as a swimming pool, onsen, residents' lounge, and fitness centre—all complemented by personalised hospitality services.



During the Open House, THE RESIDENCES 38 hosted a specially curated dining service, featuring signature creations from the two private dining destinations on the 11th floor: Chef Man Private Kitchen by Chef Wai Yin Man and Kappo Takashi by Chef Takashi Sasaki. These exclusive culinary sanctuaries, including collaborations with Michelin-starred chefs under Turtle 23 Company Limited are available just an elevator ride from residents' homes, elevating THE RESIDENCES 38 into a destination for culinary aficionados.



Moreover, located on Sukhumvit 38, just steps from BTS Thong Lo, THE RESIDENCES 38, and La Clef Bangkok by The Crest Collection, place residents in the heart of Bangkok's most vibrant cultural district. The neighborhood is renowned for its eclectic mix of premier lifestyle venues, world class healthcare, upscale restaurants, stylish cafes, and prestigious international schools, creating an ideal environment with unmatched convenience.



For more information about the Open House event, please contact 02 096 0511 or visit https://www.theresidences38.com.

