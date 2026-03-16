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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Attack on Titan theme park event opens at Nijigen no Mori

March 16, 2026 | 11:50
(0) user say
The Japanese anime entertainment venue launched a collaboration featuring attractions and experiences based on the popular series running through year-end.
HYOGO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - Nijigen no Mori Inc. (Head Office: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) will host a limited-time collaboration event based on the TV anime Attack on Titan at the Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori." The event will run from Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, December 13, 2026.

The collaboration features two main programs: a nighttime attraction titled "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK – Beyond the Walls –" and daytime activities including "Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori." In addition, original collaboration merchandise featuring newly illustrated characters such as Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Erwin, as well as character-themed food and drinks, will also be available during the event.

In the night event, visitors walk approximately 1.2 kilometers through a forest trail after dark, where projection mapping, lighting, and immersive sound effects recreate dramatic scenes from the anime. Participants take on the role of new recruits of the Survey Corps and join characters such as Eren Yeager and the members of the Survey Corps in a mission to reclaim freedom from the Titans. At the end of the experience, participants will receive an original Nijigen no Mori–exclusive card as a reward.

During the daytime program, guests can participate in the "Attack on Titan Stamp Rally in Nijigen no Mori." Participants explore the park while collecting stamps of characters illustrated in original artwork using a special stamp booklet. Guests who complete the rally will receive an original novelty postcard.

In addition, a second phase event titled "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest – Nijigen no Mori Edition / At-Home" is also planned. In this puzzle-solving adventure, participants become subordinates of Hange Zoe, a passionate Titan researcher, and work together to solve a series of mysteries. The starting date for this program will be announced at a later time.

Through these immersive experiences held both day and night, visitors can step directly into the world of Attack on Titan and enjoy a unique adventure in the natural setting of Nijigen no Mori.

Event Period: March 14 (Sat) – December 13 (Sun), 2026
Location: Nijigen no Mori, Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, Awaji City, Hyogo, Japan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Nijigen no Mori Inc.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Attack on Titan Nijigen no Mori

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