PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Atoms, the robotics and industrial automation company founded by Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, has raised $1.7 billion in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Uber, Bain Capital, Fifth Wall, and other institutional investors.The funding round also brings a16z co-founder Ben Horowitz onto the Atoms board, and positions the group to accelerate development across food, mining, and transport industries. For ProKitchens, this investment strengthens the resources behind the network of commercial kitchens in Marseille, Lille, Paris, Lyon, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Lisbon, Warsaw, and Amsterdam. As part of the Atoms Food pillar, alongside CloudKitchens and hardware projects, ProKitchens stands to benefit directly from the growing focus across Atoms on reducing kitchen labour friction and improving operational efficiency for operators of every size.For food entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and R&D teams across Europe, the support from Atoms brings a clear advantage. ProKitchens gives operators certified, ready-to-fit kitchen spaces with flexible contracts. This removes much of the capital burden traditionally associated with opening new locations.Brands that want to test a single market or expand across borders gain infrastructure built around their needs from day one, with facilities across France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and the Netherlands. As Atoms channels new investment into hardware automation and physical workflow management, local F&B brands that use ProKitchens can improve in efficiency, reliability, and the pace at which they are able to scale.

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