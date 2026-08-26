ASTRI partners with Saint Francis University on medical AI

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) and Saint Francis University (SFU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership focused on advancing research and development in AI-enabled biomaterials and digital health technologies. The collaboration aims to accelerate innovation, facilitate technology transfer, and nurture the next generation of talent in applied sciences.

The MoU was signed by Ir Dr Ted Suen, Chief Executive Officer of ASTRI, and Professor Stephen Cheung Yan-leung, President of Saint Francis University.

Ir Dr Ted Suen said, "We are delighted to partner with Saint Francis University to advance innovation in AI-enabled biomaterials and digital health. This collaboration exemplifies both institutions' shared commitment to applied research that translates into tangible solutions addressing real-world societal challenges. By combining ASTRI's R&D capabilities with SFU's academic strengths, we can drive innovation across healthcare, smart city applications, education technology, elderly care, and more, whilst nurturing the diverse talent pipeline essential for Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology hub."

Professor Stephen Cheung Yan-leung said, "This partnership between SFU and ASTRI will leverage their respective strengths in applied research, artificial intelligence, and health sciences. As Hong Kong's largest tertiary institution for registered nurse training, SFU offers not only nursing programmes but also programmes in physiotherapy, pharmaceutical studies, and community health. This collaboration will further drive the integration and application of AI in health sciences and related professional services. SFU is also committed to advancing AI education and research. Through this partnership, we aim to explore AI applications in digital health, elderly care, medical support, and special educational needs, uniting technology with professional expertise to meet the changing demands of society."

Under the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate across three key pillars: joint research and development, technology transfer and commercialisation, and talent development.

Joint R&D in AI-Enabled Biomaterials & Digital Health

The partnership will focus on co-developing AI-driven biomaterial design platforms that integrate machine learning with material science to accelerate the discovery and optimisation of biocompatible materials for medical applications. Research initiatives will include nano-biomaterial-based diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, such as targeted drug delivery systems, bio-sensing platforms, and biodegradable implants, paired with AI algorithms for real-time patient monitoring and personalised treatment adjustment.

The collaboration will also extend to AI-powered solutions for digital health, elderly care, special educational needs (SEN) support, smart city applications, and educational technology. Both parties will jointly submit research proposals to government funding schemes, industry sponsorship programmes, and regional innovation grants.

Technology Transfer & Commercialisation

ASTRI and SFU will jointly explore commercialisation pathways including technology licensing, industry partnerships, and spin-off opportunities, with particular focus on the Greater Bay Area healthcare market and the emerging Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) health tech sector. ASTRI will provide professional technical support to facilitate SFU's research advancement and real-world commercialisation, leveraging complementary strengths to advance the commercial translation and practical deployment of research outcomes.

Talent Development & Knowledge Exchange

The partnership will establish student internship and attachment programmes, with ASTRI hosting SFU students for research internships in AI-related R&D teams. The institutions will co-organise AI-themed academic and industry events, including the expansion of ASTRI's "AI Empowerment" seminar series, to foster knowledge exchange between academia, industry, and the public sector. Visiting scholar arrangements will facilitate the exchange of researchers and faculty members for collaborative research and teaching activities.

This partnership paves the way for collaboration in course development, internships, joint research, and specialised labs. Together, ASTRI and SFU aim to foster innovation, advance IT and digital health education, and cultivate diverse talent with expertise and industry insights to support Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://www.astri.org and https://www.sfu.edu.hk/